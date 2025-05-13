Allianz Australia Launches ‘Seat Belters’ On Spotify, In-App Experience To Slow Down Aussie Drivers

As National Road Safety Week kicks off, Allianz Australia has tapped Spotify to unveil ‘Seat Belters’, a new in-app experience that generates playlists designed to promote safer driving habits to help prevent driving mishaps.

Seat Belters is accessible to Spotify users, and leverages Spotify’s streaming intelligence to create personalised playlists that only include songs with a lower BPM, specifically between 60-80 BPM, which research suggests can promote safer driving by encouraging a calmer and more focused state.

Studies have shown that the music we listen to while driving can have an impact on many of our driving behaviours, with songs over 120 beats per minute being found to have the worst effect on crucial decision-making competencies, such as the tendency to speed, alertness, and reaction time.

When looking to Australia’s driving and listening habits, Allianz’s new research revealed nearly a third (32 per cent) of drivers believe music affects how they drive, with nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of those impacted by fast-tempo acknowledging that music with a higher BPM affects their reaction times and overall awareness.

The research by Allianz Australia revealed that of those surveyed 32 per cent that are impacted by music, nearly one in three (28 per cent), admit that the pace or tempo makes them drive faster, and 33 per cent noted a decrease in overall concentration when listening to music.

“Enhanced situational awareness is paramount for road safety. Research, including studies by Allianz has shown that faster-paced music directly correlates with increased driver distraction, leading to poor decision making3. Initiatives like Seat Belters are vital, translating evidence-based research into practical tools that empower drivers to adopt safer habits” road safety expert and professor Dr Andry Rakotonirainy said.

When it comes to Aussies’ listening preferences, the drivers surveyed overwhelmingly reached for Pop (44 per cent) followed by Rock (34 per cent), Country (18 per cent), and R&B/Soul (17 per cent. For the 52 per cent of surveyed Aussie drivers who sing along to music while driving, nearly half (44 per cent) reported they turn up the volume when a favourite song comes on.

“Allianz is committed to supporting Australians and delivering true, genuine care which is why we have created this experience on Spotify that’s not only practical, but also personalised and enjoyable, with the potential to positively influence driving behaviours and aimed at preventing road accidents occurring across the country,” Shez Ford, chief general manager, consumer at Allianz Australia said.

“Music provokes intense feelings. We know listeners get a mood boost when they tune into Spotify, resulting in a halo of good vibes for brands. With our focus on personalisation and discovery and a uniquely engaged audience, brands like Allianz can effectively reach their target audience of drivers with this important message around safe driving. I’m thrilled to see Allianz creatively leverage Spotify and the power of music for such an important and thoughtful campaign,” Brian Berner, global head of advertising sales & partnerships at Spotify said.

Allianz Seat Belters is now available to Spotify users.