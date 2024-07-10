Allianz Activates ‘Go Australiaahhh’ Campaign At Allianz Stadium Ahead Of Paris 2024

Cheering on and supporting sporting teams at a local, national and global level is ingrained in Australian culture. However, new research from Allianz Australia revealed that a third of Aussie kids have expressed a wish to stop playing and are at risk of dropping out of out-of-school sport.

Ahead of Paris 2024, Allianz Australia worked with local grassroots sports teams, encouraging them to stay in sport and inspiring them to become the next generation of Olympians and Paralympians.

Through an earned activation, young athletes experienced what it’s like to be cheered on by the nation at the world-class Allianz Stadium, but there was a twist – despite the grandstands being empty, when a goal was scored or a race finished, they heard and felt the roar of 45,000 Australians cheering them on with ‘Go Australiaahhh’.

Recorded with the voices of Olympic and Paralympic athletes like wheelchair sprinter Madi de Rozario, judoka Joshua Katz and diver Nikita Hains, Allianz created a rousing cheer to offer young athletes the chance to feel what it is like to compete on the world stage and be cheered on by the nation, just as the athletes will hear at Paris 2024.

The PR campaign, an extension of Howatson+Company’s Go Australiaahhh above-the-line work, was designed to highlight the benefits that playing sport has on young Australians as they reach their teenage years. Allianz believes that if young Australians can feel the support of the nation, they’re more able to visualise goals and make these dreams happen.

The activation was filmed for earned and social content. Experts, ambassadors and brand spokespeople shared the messages and research findings through PR interview opportunities and a media call.

“At Allianz, we are passionate about celebrating the unifying power of sport in all Australian communities,” said Laura Halbert, general manager, customer strategy and marketing, Allianz Australia.

“This campaign demonstrates how the Olympic and Paralympic Movements can help to inspire young Australians to get involved in sport, and we’re proud to use this moment to cheer on the next generation of elite athletes and local sporting legends so they can feel the support of the nation behind them”.

“This campaign encourages young Aussies to stay in sport, and has the potential to inspire the next generation of elite, or more social, athletes,” said Merissa Lennon, client partner at Eleven.