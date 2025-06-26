Allen’s Lollies Sweet Releases ‘Bring the Fun’ For Newest Brand Equity Campaign

Allen’s Lollies has teamed up with VML to launch its newest equity campaign, ‘Bring the Fun.’ Bursting with colour, and irresistible sweetness, the integrated campaign brings bright, bold lolly-filled fun to Aussies.

The campaign captures everyday people caught in routine moments, from parents giving up their weekends to attend a kid’s birthday party or university students buried in library study sessions. These mundane situations are brought to life with humorous rapping and dancing when a bag of Allen’s lollies is shared.

The suite of assets emphasises that even the most mundane moments can be elevated with a little sweetness shared.

The campaign debuts an original song, ‘I Bring the Lollies’, created in collaboration with VML, Massive Music and Nestlé. The catchy track serves as the centrepiece of the campaign and is a nod to Allen’s history of iconic campaign jingles.

“Since its inception in 1891, Australians have trusted Allen’s to deliver unforgettably sweet moments to all parts of life. ‘Bring the Fun’ reminds everyone when you bring a bag of Allen’s lollies, you are bringing more than just a bag of lollies, you are bringing the fun to any occasion,” commented Melanie Chen, head of marketing – confectionery at Nestlé.

“Our inspiration for this campaign was sparked by the playful energy that Allen’s embodies. We set out to bridge the gap between life’s everyday moments and the simple joy of a packet of lollies. ‘Bring the Fun’ affirms that Allen’s lollies are synonymous with good vibes, but most importantly fun. That’s the essence of the Allen’s brand and what this campaign encapsulates,” said Stu Turner, VML’s group executive creative director.

The campaign is live across Australia on Broadcast Video on Demand, Online video, Social media, LiSTNR audio partnership and Out-of-home.

