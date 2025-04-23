Allegra Spender Launches Grindr Campaign To Champion LGBTIQ+ Rights In Wentworth

Independent MP for Wentworth, Allegra Spender, has launched a new campaign through Pink Media Group on Grindr to connect directly with one of the largest LGBTQIA+ communities in the country.

“Campaigning is about meeting people where they are,” said Spender. “I know just how much our community relies on the app to communicate, make friends, ﬁnd love – or just hook up. The ads are a bit of fun, but the message is much more serious. I will always stand up for our community’s rights, safety, and freedom – no matter who’s in government. Wentworth deserves a representative who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the community.”

Spender has a strong record on championing LGBTIQ+ rights – from securing the inclusion of LGBTQ Australians in the national census to introducing amendments to stop serious viliﬁcation of the LGBTIQ+ community.

In the next term, she’s committed to ﬁghting to stop LGBTIQ+ students and teachers from being kicked out of religious schools because of their gender or sexuality, pushing for laws to combat hate speech from extremists, and continuing support for essential services – including mental health, legal aid, and gender-affirming care.

“As an Independent, I won’t engage in culture wars. I’m focused on real outcomes for real people. Wentworth is a place where everyone is welcome and everyone has a voice,” Spender said. “I’m proud to represent our LGBTQ+ community – and I’ll never stop ﬁghting for their rights.”

“Wentworth is home to some of the most iconic and well-loved suburbs within the gay community. It’s fantastic to see Allegra standing with and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community,” said Ben Mulcahy, founder of Pink Media Group, a specialist in LGBTIQA+ marketing and media.