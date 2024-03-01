Alan Jones To Return Behind The Mic “Soon” – Media Reports

Alan Jones To Return Behind The Mic “Soon” – Media Reports
The former 2GB shock jock has gone MIA this year for the niche streaming news channel ADH TV, but his listeners should not be alarmed!

The mystery surrounding Alan Jones’s whereabouts should not alarm his small, but loyal fan base, according to a report in Nine’s newspapers.

The former Wallabies coach, who has been in London since Christmas, did not appear on ADH TV advertising on YouTube and Facebook for the channel’s relaunch this year, leading to an outcry from some of his listeners on social media.

However, an ADH administrator quickly appeased the situation by responding on Facebook that “Alan will be back soon.”

Jones is a major drawcard for ADH TV having interviewed the likes of Anthony Albanese, John Howard, Mark Latham, Pauline Hanson, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump Jr and Bob Katter. After being booted from Sky News Australia in 2021, Jones joined ADH TV in 2022 and has recorded two seasons of his eponymous show. 

The Sydney Morning Herald previously reported the 82 year-old had no immediate plans to return from his festive season jaunt in the wake of allegations he had groped male colleagues during his time at 2GB.

Jones’ lawyers have denied all allegations and threatened legal action against Nine. Jason Morrison, a former 2GB drive time host who has been a guest host for the Alan Jones show on ADH TV, has denied allegations he was aware of Jones’ “inappropriate behaviour” at 2GB, but turned a blind eye.




