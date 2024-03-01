Alan Jones To Return Behind The Mic “Soon” – Media Reports
The former 2GB shock jock has gone MIA this year for the niche streaming news channel ADH TV, but his listeners should not be alarmed!
The mystery surrounding Alan Jones’s whereabouts should not alarm his small, but loyal fan base, according to a report in Nine’s newspapers.
The former Wallabies coach, who has been in London since Christmas, did not appear on ADH TV advertising on YouTube and Facebook for the channel’s relaunch this year, leading to an outcry from some of his listeners on social media.
However, an ADH administrator quickly appeased the situation by responding on Facebook that “Alan will be back soon.”
Jones is a major drawcard for ADH TV having interviewed the likes of Anthony Albanese, John Howard, Mark Latham, Pauline Hanson, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump Jr and Bob Katter. After being booted from Sky News Australia in 2021, Jones joined ADH TV in 2022 and has recorded two seasons of his eponymous show.
The Sydney Morning Herald previously reported the 82 year-old had no immediate plans to return from his festive season jaunt in the wake of allegations he had groped male colleagues during his time at 2GB.
Jones’ lawyers have denied all allegations and threatened legal action against Nine. Jason Morrison, a former 2GB drive time host who has been a guest host for the Alan Jones show on ADH TV, has denied allegations he was aware of Jones’ “inappropriate behaviour” at 2GB, but turned a blind eye.
Please login with linkedin to commentADH TV Alan Jones
Latest News
Got Data? Learn How To Maximise Its Value With Tealium
Impress your boss with all the data-related buzzwords you'll learn here (while taking the morning off).
Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]
Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]
TV Ratings: Gogglebox Nabs Biggest Overnight Audience This Season
What could be better than watching people make banal comments on TV than making banal jokes about those people?
Spotlight On Sponsors: F1 Season Kicks Off This Weekend Following Controversy & Now-Cleared Misconduct Allegations
Like fast cars and financial irregularities? Then boy do we have the story for you.
Spotify Expands Content Marketing Efforts To Include FORTUNE-TELLING
Not content with just telling you what music to listen to, Spotify's having a crack at telling your future.
Kyle Sandilands Attacks Rival’s Anti-Vape Ad Stance: “It’s Not Heroin Hughesy, It’s Bubble Gum Vape”
We're expecting to see Sandilands huffing mango, blueberry and strawberry IGETs simultaneously in response soon.
VML Sydney & Deloitte Digital Melbourne Shortlisted For Spikes Asia Innovation Category Gongs
Could Spikes, Cannes Lions or B&T Awards trophies cause the most physical injury? Find out next week!
Media Buyers: Gen AI-Powered Creative, Podcasts Are A Boon For Audio, But ‘Hard Questions’ About Budget Remain
As long as they keep Kyle Sandilands recordings out of the data sets, B&T's very much in favour of AI audio.
Nova Reveals Launch Date For Jase & Lauren Breakfast Show
New Jase & Lauren show set to launch next Friday. We'll let you work out who's who in the photo.
Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley Heads To Uber As Andy Morley Promoted To Regional Role
Does this mean we'll be able to get cashback on our hungover KFC orders? Here's hoping.
303 MullenLowe Appointed As Agency Of Record For Tonies Following Competitive Pitch
The win comes just in time for the team to embarrass themselves in front of the boss at Friday celebration drinks.
VML Reveals The Top Trends Shaping Retail Beyond 2024
VML reveals top shopping trends for this year. Could you have guessed that AI is on the list?
About Bloody Time: News.com.au Launches Campaign Pushing For Better Medicare Funding For Endometriosis Sufferers
News Corp launches very important and worthy campaign. Still waiting for action on B&T's nascent gout.
Analytic Partners Achieves Highest Standard For Security & Compliance
Analytic Partners' latest news sounds very tech, very important and very serious. It's gone right over our heads.
News Corp Acquires 100% Of Visual Domain
News Corp brings Visual Domain into the fold. Said to be eyeing up Aural Domain next.
Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Close Today!
It's your final chance to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards! Don't miss out!
Jason Smith Promoted To Head Of Client Partnerships At iProspect
Smith said to be "thrilled" at the 'iProspect" of his new gig.
SCA CEO John Kelly: Undervaluing Of LiSTNR Dragging ARN Takeover
Kelly reckons big, important part of his business might be undervalued. We reckon water's wet.
Documentary Australia & Screen QLD Announce SheDoc Recipients
The SheDoc program is not to be confused with the ShedOc program, which is for octopi in garden sheds.
Energy Safe Victoria Partners With DPR&Co For Certificate Of Electrical Safety Campaign
DPR&Co will be on the right track if this public safety campaign is less confusing than its own name.
🥳 Congratulations to Pia McMorran of Emotive 🥳 Are You The Next Winner Of A $100 Drinks Voucher?
B&T's Friday Quiz rolls around again, as does your chance of winning a $100 drinks voucher.
Gen Z Abandoning “Life Blueprint” Focused On Money & Career To Hang Out With Friends
Gen Z, like Millennials, Boomers & Gen X before them are doing away with the traditions of the past!
AMPR Group Secures 18 Client Wins
AMPR team less excited about having to remember all of the bigwigs at its new clients.
Cannes In Cairns 2024 Agenda Revealed!
Sadly, Bob Katter was slightly out of price range this year.
Cannes In Cairns Early Bird Ticket Prices Ending Soon!
Only Fred Again & Taylor Swift get more ticket interest than Cannes in Cairns - and we know where we'd rather go.
Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience
Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to […]
The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
23 February 2024 - Leading Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current Head of Strategy & Experience, Emma Egerton to Executive Manager, Professional Services.
Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.
Eyeota Selects Proximic By Comscore To Provide Enhanced Cookieless Predictive Audience Targeting
Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company and a global source of data for digital marketing, have selected Proximic by Comscore, a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, as its preferred partner for making its full taxonomy of audience segments available for contextual cookieless targeting.
Guinness Brewery Of Meteorology Wins JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign Of The Year
While Guinness is busy winning awards, B&T reckons it should focus on training hospo workers to pull a decent pint of it.
TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days
Shelf life for MAFS TV show significantly longer than shelf life of MAFS couples.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsors Behind All The Glitz & Glamour Of The 2024 Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Here are the brands getting involved in Mardi Gras. Still waiting to confirm which company is making all the outfits.
Avenue C’s Daniel Cutrone: Creative Agencies Are “Missing A Massive Trick” With Audio
Unclear whether the Audio Summit remark fell on deaf ears.
“Driven By Greed”: Is NRL In Vegas Really About Expanding The Game Or Just Expanding Gambling Revenue?
B&T asking the hard questions here on gambling. We've even considered nixing our daily TAB visit.
Did Somebody Say ‘Spend Less?’: Menulog Parent Axes $250m From Marketing Budget
There's only one way out of this situation. Doubling our weekly kebab order from 4 to 8.