Akcelo Unleashes Bret “The Hitman” Hart In Amazon Prime ‘Giftmania’ Campaign

Akcelo has delivered a new campaign with Amazon Canada for Amazon Prime, bringing back a fan-favourite promotion ‘Giftmania’ and rewarding Prime members simply for shopping.

Starring two of Canada’s most recognisable names, actress and comedian Lilly Singh and wrestling icon Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Giftmania returned with a new twist. This year’s angle, ‘Checkout Champions’, focused on getting shopping-ready for Amazon Prime Day.

The campaign film brought the concept to life through a training montage inspired by classic action movie moments. Singh was put through a series of wrestling-themed drills under Hart’s watch, from sit-ups to scroll sprints and thumb-band reps, all to build the stamina to become the ultimate ‘Checkout Champion.’

“This campaign is a testament to the strength of our global creative platform and the kind of culturally relevant, high-impact work we strive to deliver across markets,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO of Akcelo. “Giftmania has grown into a standout moment in Amazon Canada’s retail calendar, and we can’t wait to make the next one.”

Originally developed by Akcelo to promote Amazon Canada’s Gift List feature, ‘Giftmania’ quickly became a successful local campaign. Building on that success, the latest chapter raised the stakes with a broader reach, expanded talent line-up, and a new promotional mechanic designed to drive sales. By rewarding Prime members for shopping during the lead-up and through Prime Day, and linking everyday purchases to weekly prize draws, the refreshed Giftmania made the shopping experience bigger, better, and even “gift-ier” than the original.

“Giftmania was back bigger, better, and more Canadian than ever. This campaign was a celebration of everything we love about this country–its humour, its heart, and the iconic personalities who

represent it so well. We were thrilled to bring it to life again with Akcelo, who continue to be outstanding creative partners,” said Mike Cornwell, head of Amazon affiliate program, Amazon Canada.

Members who opted in earned one entry into weekly prize draws for every $20 spent during the promotional period (including Prime Video purchases), with in-app and select brand purchases earning double entries. Weekly draws took place every Monday for four weeks, with thousands of prizes up for grabs, including trips, sports tickets, cruises, and products from top brands like Google, Sony, Apple, Jamieson, Logitech and Duracell.

“We were thrilled to launch our third campaign with Amazon Canada and bring ‘Giftmania’ back in such a uniquely Canadian way,” concluded Sarah Scott, managing partner, Akcelo North America.

“Lilly and Bret are iconic in their own right and seeing them come together for this was as fun to create as it is to watch.”

Credits:

Client: Amazon Canada and Amazon Prime

Agency: Akcelo

Strategy Director: Shannon Hunter

User Experience Designer: Larissa Tang

Creative Director: Chris Corley

ACD / Art Director: Ben Shores

ACD / Copywriter: Jon Mandell

Agency Producer: Shannon Cherry

Video and Motion Lead: Michal Bartlomowicz

Designer: Luiza Gondim

Group Account Director: Anne Legrand

Managing Partner: Sarah Scott

Global Executive Creative Director: Louise McQuat

Chief Strategy Officer: Dave Di Veroli

CEO: Aden Hepburn

Production company: Asymetric

Director: Brandon Dermer