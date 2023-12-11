Agent99 Wins Australian Macadamias’ PR

Independent agency Agent99 PR has announced the extension of its FMCG portfolio, with the addition of Australian Macadamias, the brand representing the Australian macadamia industry. Agent99 was onboarded to support the industry’s educational campaign, Make it Special, by launching an integrated PR, social, event and ambassador led strategy to help build greater understanding of macadamias, their health benefits and the various ways they can elevate any meal.

To do this, Agent99 secured Olympic Gold Medallist swimmer turned Macadamia farmer Giann Rooney, and celebrity chef Matt Moran as campaign ambassadors. They have each been telling their story, whilst driving the Macadamia meal elevation messaging, and providing a range of delicious macadamia-based recipes in the lead-up to the entertaining season across the Summer months.

In collaboration with the ambassadors, Agent99 helped curate a number of exclusive recipes that hero macadamia nuts, inspiring everyday consumers to discover ways to incorporate the nut in their own cooking during the holidays and beyond.

As a macadamia farmer herself, Giann Rooney was onboarded to the national press campaign to provide further insights into the history and origin of the macadamia nut and the benefits of including them in your diet.

Jacqui Price, Australian Macadamias marketing manager, said: “I was excited to have Agent99 join us as our PR partner for the ‘Make It Special’ campaign, where we sought to elevate the household status of macadamias in Australia, and promote further sales penetration within the consumer market. Agent99 have an excellent reputation within the food and beverage space as experts in their craft and innovators in digital PR, data, and measurement.

“We’re confident that they will help us achieve cut-through in a creative and meaningful way, so more Aussies can come to love and appreciate macadamias in a new way as a result of our concerted marketing efforts.”

The ‘Make it Special’ campaign features an integrated and innovative earned PR strategy led by Agent99, alongside organic owned, paid and organic social execution whereby leading food and lifestyle content creators work to showcase the diversity of the macadamia nut with fun and unique recipes. The campaign launched with a private media dinner with special guest Matt Moran at Chiswick restaurant, featuring a macadamia-forward menu.

Sharon Zeev Poole, founder and director of Agent99, added: “We are proud to be part of bringing this multi-faceted campaign to life. We’re so passionate about the brand and its messaging. We love the idea of a very simple addition, that can elevate any meal and provide real health benefits at the same time. Given the macadamia is native to Australia, and many people are unaware of this, we’ve loved getting the opportunity to drive further education about this industry so that more Aussies add macs to their shopping trolley this holiday season.”