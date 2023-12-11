Agent99 Wins Australian Macadamias’ PR

Agent99 Wins Australian Macadamias’ PR
Emilie Lawson
By Emilie Lawson



Independent agency Agent99 PR has announced the extension of its FMCG portfolio, with the addition of Australian Macadamias, the brand representing the Australian macadamia industry. Agent99 was onboarded to support the industry’s educational campaign, Make it Special, by launching an integrated PR, social, event and ambassador led strategy to help build greater understanding of macadamias, their health benefits and the various ways they can elevate any meal.

To do this, Agent99 secured Olympic Gold Medallist swimmer turned Macadamia farmer Giann Rooney, and celebrity chef Matt Moran as campaign ambassadors. They have each been telling their story, whilst driving the Macadamia meal elevation messaging, and providing a range of delicious macadamia-based recipes in the lead-up to the entertaining season across the Summer months.

In collaboration with the ambassadors, Agent99 helped curate a number of exclusive recipes that hero macadamia nuts, inspiring everyday consumers to discover ways to incorporate the nut in their own cooking during the holidays and beyond.

As a macadamia farmer herself, Giann Rooney was onboarded to the national press campaign to provide further insights into the history and origin of the macadamia nut and the benefits of including them in your diet.

Jacqui Price, Australian Macadamias marketing manager, said: “I was excited to have Agent99 join us as our PR partner for the ‘Make It Special’ campaign, where we sought to elevate the household status of macadamias in Australia, and promote further sales penetration within the consumer market. Agent99 have an excellent reputation within the food and beverage space as experts in their craft and innovators in digital PR, data, and measurement.

“We’re confident that they will help us achieve cut-through in a creative and meaningful way, so more Aussies can come to love and appreciate macadamias in a new way as a result of our concerted marketing efforts.”

The ‘Make it Special’ campaign features an integrated and innovative earned PR strategy led by Agent99, alongside organic owned, paid and organic social execution whereby leading food and lifestyle content creators work to showcase the diversity of the macadamia nut with fun and unique recipes. The campaign launched with a private media dinner with special guest Matt Moran at Chiswick restaurant, featuring a macadamia-forward menu.

Sharon Zeev Poole, founder and director of Agent99, added: “We are proud to be part of bringing this multi-faceted campaign to life.  We’re so passionate about the brand and its messaging. We love the idea of a very simple addition, that can elevate any meal and provide real health benefits at the same time. Given the macadamia is native to Australia, and many people are unaware of this, we’ve loved getting the opportunity to drive further education about this industry so that more Aussies add macs to their shopping trolley this holiday season.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Agent99

Latest News

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design
  • Media

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design

Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024. VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford. “For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed […]

Image lead story Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
  • Advertising

Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
  • Advertising

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
  • Campaigns

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]

Hong Kong - May 231 2013: a giant Rubber duckie are ready in the dock. Giant Rubber Duck Sculpture By Florentijn Hofman, visit Hong Kong today which draw the attention of hong kong people
  • Campaigns

Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
  • Marketing

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
  • Media

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
  • Media

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]