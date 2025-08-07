Afterpay Unveils ‘Pay It Forward’ Mystery Market To Bring Back Gifting During Financial Pressures

This August, Afterpay is bringing back its Mystery Market with a twist: The Pay It Forward Mystery Market. The one-day-only pop-up in Sydney is designed to close the ‘Generosity Gap’ revealed in new research, which finds more than two in three (68 per cent) Australians feel held back from being generous due to financial pressures.

On Thursday, 14 August, from 8 am, the first 1,000 Afterpay customers to visit the Pitt Street Mall activation can select a mystery box. Inside each, they will find one prize to keep and an identical prize to pay it forward to a friend.

New research commissioned by Afterpay has revealed that while 94 per cent of Aussies believe it’s important to show appreciation through gifts, nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) have cut back on buying them for friends and family due to the rising cost of living. This generosity gap is felt most by millennials, with 80 per cent cutting back.

Afterpay has doubled the prize pool to more than $200,000 so that every winner doesn’t just get a prize, they get to give one, too.

“We know that for so many Aussies right now, the spirit of generosity is strong, but financial pressures can make it difficult. The Pay It Forward Mystery Market was created to bridge that gap. This Afterpay Day, we wanted to create a genuine ‘double win’ – a prize for you, and the incredible feeling of gifting that same prize to a loved one, reminding everyone that the best moments are the ones we share,” Katrina Konstas, country manager at Afterpay said.

Aussies can score the chance to jet across the globe with a $5,000 Webjet voucher, hit their hot girl walk in the latest LSKD set, or cosy up in a plush Hommey bathrobe. Also up for grabs are Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, the brand new Dyson Airwrap, and the cult-favourite Ninja Creami. Other participating brands include CROCS, Petbarn, Red Balloon and Prezzee.

The research confirms that the instinct to give remains strong. If financial barriers were removed, most say their partner would be the first to receive a surprise gift (42 per cent), followed by their mum (21 per cent) and their children (19 per cent). Over 40 per cent of Australians would love to gift their loved one a holiday or memorable experience.

The Pay It Forward Mystery Market will kick off the Afterpay Day sale, which runs from 14-18 August and will feature thousands of deals from Aussie brands.