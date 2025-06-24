AFL Superstars Nat Fyfe & Elliot Yeo Kick Off MyPlace’s Latest TV Campaign

Western Australian AFL legends Elliot Yeo (West Coast Eagles) and Nat Fyfe (Fremantle Dockers) feature in MyPlace’s latest TV campaign alongside Fox Footy’s own and WA native, Kath Loughnan.

The Aussie owned smart home tech company MyPlace, best known for its Super Smart AirConditioning, has created its own footy show focused on stars in their own homes as they get ready for the game. The aptly named Pre-Pre-Game show stars Kath alongside Sammy ‘Super Smart’ Samuels, an exaggerated depiction of the old footy tragic presenter.

MyPlace marketing growth strategy manager, Ryan Northover, said the decision to tap into the AFL rivalry was about using humour, energy and familiarity to connect with Aussie households.

“Sport plays a massive role in the lives of many Australian families, it’s passionate, it’s local, and it’s personal,” he said.

“We wanted to tap into that energy to show how MyPlace fits into the everyday lives of people, no matter which team they support.

“With Elliot and Nat on board, we’re showing that even fierce rivals can agree on one thing: great smart home technology makes life better and easier.”

The new ads are part of MyPlace’s growing investment in sport led storytelling to drive brand awareness in WA and Victoria, two of the biggest AFL markets in the country. The campaign will air during AFL coverage on Foxtel, Kayo, 7 Network, 7+, YouTube and social media platforms.

Created in partnership with agencies Sandbox and Braincells and with thanks to the team at West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers, the campaign is a celebration of friendly rivalry, home comfort and Aussie innovation.

MyPlace group general manager Darren Bee, said the campaign aligns with MyPlace’s broader strategy to grow its national footprint and connect with households through relatable, feel good moments.

“We’ve had great success leaning into sport with our Panthers sponsorship, and this is the next chapter in that journey,” he said.

“This campaign isn’t just about laughs, though there’s plenty of that, it’s about showcasing the everyday value of Australian made smart home tech, in a way that feels as familiar as a weekend footy match.

“We’ve seen strong growth across WA and the East Coast, and this campaign is one of several initiatives to supercharge that momentum.”

The commercials will run across key platforms throughout the AFL season, targeting audiences in WA and Victoria, with additional digital rollouts planned for social media.

Credits

Braincells:

Lewis Idle – Art Director

Jeff Champtaloup – Creative Director

Andrea Bennett – Project Director

Hannah O’Brien – Project Manager

Sandbox Productions:

Clint Logan – Executive Producer

Jack Connell – Director