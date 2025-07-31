AFC Women’s Asian Cup Unveils ‘Dream Fearless’ Campaign

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 unveiled the official brand identity of the competition in Sydney, Australia.

Revealed during the Final Draw of the Continental showpiece, held at Sydney Town Hall, the occasion marked the countdown to the 21st edition of Asia’s premier women’s national team competition.

The integration of Indigenous patterns was created in collaboration with First Nations artists Shauna Hill and Grace Amidy, celebrating the shared unity in the diversity of the AFC’s Member Associations.

“The Dream Fearless slogan perfectly encapsulates the resolve and spirit of the players and fans who continue to elevate the women’s game across the Continent. It reinforces the AFC’s commitment to empowering women in football and promoting diversity, inclusivity and excellence,” AFC Women’s Football Committee chairperson, Kanya Keomany said.

“As we look ahead to March 2026, we are confident that the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will once again serve as a powerful platform to showcase the talent and determination of Asia’s finest teams, and to inspire future generations to dream without limits,” Keomany added.

The brand reveal video played at the Final Draw is voiced by Kyah Simon. A proud Indigenous Australian and member of the Matildas’ 2010 AFC Women’s Asian Cup-winning squad – scoring the title-clinching penalty – Simon has earned over 100 national caps.

The brand will feature across host cities, venues, and digital platforms.

Taking place from 1 to 21 March 2026, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 will feature 12 teams across three host cities, Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney, each featuring venues, including those used to host matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

“Dream Fearless is more than a slogan; it’s a mindset that runs through every part of this tournament. It reflects the courage of players chasing greatness on and off the pitch, the ambition of nations rising together, and the power of football to break barriers. This bold new brand captures that energy and sets the stage for a truly inclusive celebration — one that unites communities across Australia, Asia, and beyond through the shared language of the beautiful game, while proudly representing the stories and cultures of First Nations peoples,” Sarah Walsh, chief operating officer of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Local Organising Committee said.