Adgile Nabs Cartology’s Marie Galinsky, MiQ’s Sidney Hunwick For Senior Sales Roles

Video measurement company Adgile has announced two senior hires with the appointment of Marie Galinsky and Sidney Hunwick to sales leadership positions for their respective markets.

Galinsky joins from Cartology in the role of sales director, Melbourne. Hunwick joins from MiQ in the role of sales manager, Sydney / Brisbane.

“As we move fast into the outcomes era, the market and in particular major brands are coming to us to understand how their video activity is contributing to business growth,” said Craig Service chief customer officer, Adgile. “Bringing Marie and Sidney into the team will ensure we are equipped to support this growing demand for our product.”

Both executives will report to Service in his chief customer officer role. Galinsky is an experienced sales leader, having been most recently head of agency sales – Vic for Cartology and prior to that, was national sales director for influencer marketing platform Fabulate and has also held digital sales roles at Nine.

Hunwick is a “rising sales star” who has spent the past two years as sales manager at MiQ in Brisbane. Prior to that she worked at Nine in various roles.

“I am so excited to be back working in the video space,” said Galinsky. “The market is transforming rapidly and clients are asking for more outcome-based solutions. Adgile is well positioned to cater to this growing need and expectation and I’m excited to be taking this offering to the Melbourne market.”

“There is a huge opportunity in front of Adgile and I’m very pleased to be joining the business at such an exciting time,” said Hunwick. “Looking across the Brisbane and Sydney markets, brands are calling out for the more holistic real-time measurement offered by Adgile and we are looking forward to addressing this need.”

Adgile is a leading Brisbane-based firm providing video measurement and analysis of advertising across streaming and linear platforms. Adgile services over 300 major Australian brands including Suncorp, Lite’n’Easy, Optus, Sportsbet, CBA, KIA and Specsavers.