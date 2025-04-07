MediaNewsletter

Adgile Nabs Cartology’s Marie Galinsky, MiQ’s Sidney Hunwick For Senior Sales Roles

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
L-R: Marie Galinsky and Sidney Hunwick.

Video measurement company Adgile has announced two senior hires with the appointment of Marie Galinsky and Sidney Hunwick to sales leadership positions for their respective markets.

Galinsky joins from Cartology in the role of sales director, Melbourne. Hunwick joins from MiQ in the role of sales manager, Sydney / Brisbane.

“As we move fast into the outcomes era, the market and in particular major brands are coming to us to understand how their video activity is contributing to business growth,” said Craig Service chief customer officer, Adgile. “Bringing Marie and Sidney into the team will ensure we are equipped to support this growing demand for our product.”

Both executives will report to Service in his chief customer officer role. Galinsky is an experienced sales leader, having been most recently head of agency sales – Vic for Cartology and prior to that, was national sales director for influencer marketing platform Fabulate and has also held digital sales roles at Nine.

Hunwick is a “rising sales star” who has spent the past two years as sales manager at MiQ in Brisbane. Prior to that she worked at Nine in various roles.

“I am so excited to be back working in the video space,” said Galinsky. “The market is transforming rapidly and clients are asking for more outcome-based solutions. Adgile is well positioned to cater to this growing need and expectation and I’m excited to be taking this offering to the Melbourne market.”

“There is a huge opportunity in front of Adgile and I’m very pleased to be joining the business at such an exciting time,” said Hunwick. “Looking across the Brisbane and Sydney markets, brands are calling out for the more holistic real-time measurement offered by Adgile and we are looking forward to addressing this need.”

Adgile is a leading Brisbane-based firm providing video measurement and analysis of advertising across streaming and linear platforms. Adgile services over 300 major Australian brands including Suncorp, Lite’n’Easy, Optus, Sportsbet, CBA, KIA and Specsavers.

Related posts:

  1. As Answer Engines Rise, Will Brand-Building Budgets Pay The Price?
  2. “Karl Stefanovic Thought He Could Walk Over My Body To Promote His Career”: Today Host & Nine Sued Over “Made For TV” Arrest
  3. First Nations Writers Festival Founder Hails Powerful & Endless Opportunities For Brands
  4. Domain Board Approves CoStar’s Improved Bid
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Paper Moose & Hatched Win Creative & Media For Klook
Former Sunrise & Today Show Presenter Jess Ridley’s ON AIR Program Promises To Set New Standard In Media Training
Baskin-Robbins Serves Dessert On Wheels For ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ Activation Via Because
Trump Grants TikTok Another 75-Day Reprieve As Amazon & Microsoft Circle Potential Deal
Register Lost your password?