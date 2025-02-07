Adam Simpson Headlines SEN’s 2025 WA Programming Launch

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) is set to kick off its exciting 2025 programming in Western Australia next week, headlined by former West Coast Eagles coach, Adam Simpson, joining the lineup for Breakfast with Simmo & Goss, premiering Monday 10 February from 6 to 8am.

Simpson, who brings a wealth of AFL insight and leadership experience, will team up with SEN’s Tim Gossage every Monday morning, setting the tone for the week with expert footy analysis, behind-the-scenes insights, and engaging discussions tailored to WA’s passionate sports audience.

Following Simpson’s weekly show, Breakfast with Scotty & Goss will air Tuesday through Friday from 6 to 8am, featuring Scott Cummings and Tim Gossage, ensuring WA listeners stay connected with the latest in sports news and entertainment throughout the week.

SEN WA’s lineup continues to deliver extensive coverage with Mark Duffield returning for Mornings with Mark Duffield from 8 to 10am (Monday to Wednesday), providing his expert take on WA’s sports scene. Afternoon listeners can enjoy The Run Home with Paul Hasleby from 3pm to 5pm, Monday to Wednesday, and Sportsday WA with Peter Vlahos from 5pm to 6pm, Monday to Thursday.

SEN General Manager Commercial – WA and SEN Teams, Lachlan Smith, emphasised the significance of the 2025 lineup in cementing SEN’s place as WA’s leading sports broadcaster.

“We’re thrilled to have Adam Simpson joining our programming from next week. His experience and insights as a premiership-winning coach will give WA sports fans something truly special every Monday morning,” Smith said.

“With a packed schedule featuring local icons like Tim Gossage, Paul Hasleby and Mark Duffield, this year’s programming will offer unmatched coverage and conversation that resonates with the local sporting community. Our investment in WA is about providing content that connects, from elite AFL coverage to local footy including the WAFL, South West Football League, Goldfields Football League, and Perth Football League.”

The WA audience can listen across SEN 657AM Perth, SENSpirit 621am in Bunbury, SENSpirit 1494am in WA’s South West, SEN Peel in Mandurah, SEN Goldfields 1611am in Kalgoorlie and across WA in the Pilbara, Mid-West and Great Southern Regions, and the SEN WA channel on the SEN app to catch all the action as SEN continues to lead the conversation in 2025.