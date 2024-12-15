Adam Hawse Takes Over Hosting Duties For 2GB’s Wide World of Sports

2GB is excited to welcome Adam Hawse as the new host of Wide World of Sports, starting Monday, 16 December 2024.

Adam is already a familiar voice to 2GB listeners, having delivered the afternoon sports news in the newsroom and regularly stepping in as fill-in host for Wide World of Sports. With over 25 years of experience in the media, Adam’s passion for sport has taken him to some of the industry’s biggest stages, including NRL Grand Finals, State of Origin games, and Kangaroos overseas tours.

Over his career, he has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most trusted and versatile voices in sports, who can deliver everything from breaking news and live reporting to hosting programs, podcasts and producing documentaries.

Adam’s previous roles include Senior Rugby League Reporter at The Sunday Telegraph, Host of Sports Tonight on Network Ten, and Presenter on Fox Sports News. He is also a published author, having written Spudd: The Mark Carroll Story and co-produced the celebrated Eels86 documentary about Parramatta’s last premiership.

“Adam is a popular member of our Wide World of Sports team as a regular fill-in host and the trusted voice of our afternoon sports news on 2GB. He boasts an impressive media career spanning more than two decades across Radio, Podcasting, TV and Publishing and will bring all that experience to this new hosting role. ‘Hawsey’ is well-respected and well-connected, and I know our 2GB listeners will love getting their sports fix with him each night!” said 2GB content manager, Luke Davis.

“In footy-speak I can’t wait to tackle this new challenge and continue the outstanding work of Mark Levy as host,” Hawes said.

“For a guy who’s spent his life either in the grandstand as a fan or holding a microphone at a press conference, I consider it a privilege to be able to share the very latest sports news and opinions with our loyal listeners on this incredible program.

“We won’t be side-stepping any issues, and we’ll have plenty of laughs along the way too”.

Adam takes over from Mark Levy, who’s moving into the hosting chair of 2GB Mornings while staying with The Continuous Call Team on Fridays and Saturdays during the NRL season.