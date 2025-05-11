ACM Expands Explore Travel Brand & Unveils Consumer Study For Travel Advertisers

ACM has announced an expansion of its Explore travel brand, alongside releasing an exclusive study into regional travellers’ habits.

Digitally, the new Explore website is now integrated into 85 premium regional news websites, enhancing SEO, engagement, and editorial offerings.

With a mobile-first approach, Explore offers faster loading times and intuitive navigation. Its social media presence features video content and stories across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The Explore expansion follows ACM’s consumer study into regional travellers, revealing a highly engaged and active travel audience. Explore readers are constantly travelling domestically and abroad, with almost three quarters (74 per cent) having holidayed in the last 12 months, with 36 per cent of these travellers already booking and paying for their next trip.

Explore travel content is now featured on the main navigation of all ACM news websites, providing easy access for travellers and delivering a high-value audience for advertisers. A refreshed web experience encourages users to plan and book their next trip, with interactive features including travel surveys, quizzes and direct engagement with travel writers.

The Saturday Explore magazine has also expanded its print footprint to 28 markets, delivering travel deals, inspiration, and expert advice to a larger regional audience. Advertisers now have access to a cross-platform regional reach.

The Explore travel liftout launched in 2020 across 14 newspapers and is part of ACM’s newly launched Weekend Collection of 28 mastheads, offering content alongside travel, including an expanded lifestyle section (Relax), with features, food, wine, and finance; a TV and entertainment guide, local ‘what’s on’ guides, quizzes, crosswords, and regional property news from View.com.au.

“Our expanded Explore travel offering reflects ACM’s ongoing investment in content and advertising solutions, as well as our commitment to our readers,” ACM Head of Content, Kate Cox, said.

“We know Australians love to travel, and our engaged regional audience relies heavily on Explore for inspiration and planning, with 71 per cent of our readers exclusively engaging with Explore, rather than major metro travel sections. We are focused on delivering a premium experience tailored to regional Australians.

“Explore is designed to connect and engage those regional Australians who are constantly travelling, particularly the majority of our readers who love to indulge in travel planning; 82% find Explore’s content inspiring. The enhanced digital and print offering is part of our vision to publish regional Australia’s best travel content, delivering a better experience for our audience,” Cox added.

In line with the digital expansion, the Explore liftout will feature new sections and must-read columns.

Many readers are focused on international travel, 68 per cent of those who have booked a trip recently are heading overseas. More than a quarter are looking to travel domestically, but it is a much more spontaneous decision.

A trend from Explore readers are holidays where the ‘journey’ is core to the experience, such as cruising, group tours, rail journeys and history adventures. These trips attract higher budgets with over 12 per cent spending more than $25,000 on these types of holidays.

The Explore study challenged misconceptions about regional travel to reveal that living regionally is no barrier to air travel, with 68 per cent of Explore readers living within two hours of an international airport, and 92 per cent within reach of a domestic airport.

The study found that loyalty matters, with 86 per cent of readers members of frequent flyer programs, and while price and airline reputation influence their choices, they are willing to pay more for direct flights.

“ACM is passionate about providing premium experiences for our readers, and market-leading advertising environments for our advertisers. Explore provides a dedicated environment for brands to bring their business to life and connect with engaged travellers actively seeking inspiration, deals, and expert advice. Our readers are not just dreaming about travel – 84% have taken action after engaging with Explore content,” ACM national head of travel – commercial, Sarah Dasey said.

“Whether planning a local escape, an overseas adventure, or a cruise, Explore’s print and digital product offering is an opportunity for brands to meet travellers as they’re planning their next great adventure,” Dasey added.

“ACM’s Explore has been a game changer for connecting Collette with regional Australian travellers. Explore connects us to regional Australians in a premium environment inspiring travellers to new ways of travel and new destinations,” Karen Deveson, managing director of small group travel specialist Collette, said.

We know the regional market loves Collette Explorations – our small group itineraries – and Explore has been our lead platform to showcase this. We love the commitment to travel and depth of content created by the Explore team,” Deveson added.

The 28 mastheads publishing the Explore travel lift-out are Newcastle Herald, Bendigo Advertiser, The Daily Advertiser, Daily Liberal, The Border Mail, Northern Daily Leader, The Canberra Times, Illawarra Mercury, The Courier, The Standard, Western Advocate, Central Western Daily, The Examiner, The Advocate, Great Lakes Advocate, Manning River Times, Mudgee Guardian, Armidale Express, Macleay Argus, Port Macquarie News, Southern Highland News, Goulburn Post, South Coast Register, Bay Post, Bega District News, Lithgow Mercury, The Irrigator and The Area News.