ACERO Launched New Brand Campaign Via Wellcom

Creative production agency, Wellcom Sydney has developed a brand campaign for its newest client ACERO, a premium fitness and personal training gym, located in Sydney’s Kensington and at the Fullerton Hotel in Martin Place.

Lead Image: Amy and Jono Castano

ACERO was founded by celebrity trainer, Jono Castano and CEO, Amy Castano. The gym has a differentiated value proposition for clients in providing a unique personal training experience that inspires intense loyalty.

The campaign flexes between the emotional sentiment that drives the passion of its founders to a showcase of physical and mental strength.

Three years young, the gym has a diverse #ACEROGang community with a culture focused on achieving results through dedication, consistency, and hard work. This is not a gym for the faint hearted and the experienced trainers are committed to results.

Until now, a celebrity clientele has brought ACERO attention.

Jono Castano has been on the front cover of Men’s Health and is widely known for his influential celebrity and high-paying clients, such as Rebel Wilson, Rita Ora and Michael Clarke.

But the brand is not about celebrity, and there is much more beneath the surface in the hard-working and committed trainers who are focused on ACERO’s purpose, Realise Your Potential.

“ACERO is unlike any other gym, and this campaign is a look behind the usual sweat and muscle to the empowerment that comes when you strive to be the very best version of yourself,” said Wellcom general manager, Marnie Darren.

“We wanted to create a film that challenges the notion of a regular gym and what it means to feel strong, mentally, and physically. There is a quietness about this film, capturing moments that are louder than words. After all, the greatest risk we will ever take is to be seen as we truly are,” Wellcom creative director, Oli Hammerton, said.

“This is the first time we have presented the brand in this way. It is an honest reflection of our values and purpose,” said Castano.

“Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, but it is in those moments that I find the strength and determination to rise above”.

“It’s an exciting time for ACERO. In October 2023 we launched our second location at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney and having Wellcom as our new strategic and creative partner brings our brand to life in a new and authentic way,” said Amy Castano.

Credits:

Client: ACERO

Creative Production Agency: Wellcom Sydney

Director: Oli Hammerton

DOP + Grade: Aravind Shanavaz

Producer: Braedy Neal

Music Supervision: Music Mill

Song: “Makeshift Tourniquet” by Vegyn