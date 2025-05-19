Accent Paint Tells Tradies To ‘Assemble The Squad’ Via Scooter

Indie Melbourne creative agency Scooter has crafted a new campaign for Accent: ‘Assemble The Squad’, offering a Buildable Tradie Gift with Purchase.

The campaign is designed to be a playful and engaging initiative designed to bring excitement to paint projects while celebrating Australia’s hardworking tradies.

Now available at Mitre10 and Home Hardware, the campaign rewards customers who purchase eight litres of Accent Paint with an exclusive can of Buildable Tradies; collectible toy figures inspired by Australia’s essential trades, including a painter, plumber, sparky, builder, welder, landscaper and handyman.

To add even more excitement, ten lucky customers will discover a Golden Ticket inside their can of Buildable Tradies, making them winners of a $1,000 cash prize.

Scooter led the full campaign development, from creative concept and design to in-store activation, as well as the digital content and competition management. This cohesive approach ensured the Buildable Tradie experience captured Accent’s brand spirit and connected with both DIY enthusiasts and professional painters across every touchpoint.

Anna Hodgson, CEO of Scooter Creative, shared her excitement about the partnership: “Accent have always been an incredible partner, allowing us to push creative boundaries and develop a campaign that’s not only fun, but also deeply resonates with their audience. We love connecting with consumers in unexpected ways, and the Buildable Tradie campaign is a perfect example of that.”

Hayley Jeans, brand manager at Accent, added: “We’ve had incredible feedback from our team about the campaign coming to life in-store. It’s been a real standout moment for us—huge kudos to the Scooter team for making it happen so seamlessly and creatively.”

The Buildable Tradie Gift with Purchase is available from Mitre10 or Home Hardware while stocks last.