CampaignsNewsletter

Accent Paint Tells Tradies To ‘Assemble The Squad’ Via Scooter

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Indie Melbourne creative agency Scooter has crafted a new campaign for Accent: ‘Assemble The Squad’, offering a Buildable Tradie Gift with Purchase.

The campaign is designed to be a playful and engaging initiative designed to bring excitement to paint projects while celebrating Australia’s hardworking tradies.

Now available at Mitre10 and Home Hardware, the campaign rewards customers who purchase eight litres of Accent Paint with an exclusive can of Buildable Tradies; collectible toy figures inspired by Australia’s essential trades, including a painter, plumber, sparky, builder, welder, landscaper and handyman.

To add even more excitement, ten lucky customers will discover a Golden Ticket inside their can of Buildable Tradies, making them winners of a $1,000 cash prize.

Scooter led the full campaign development, from creative concept and design to in-store activation, as well as the digital content and competition management. This cohesive approach ensured the Buildable Tradie experience captured Accent’s brand spirit and connected with both DIY enthusiasts and professional painters across every touchpoint.

Anna Hodgson, CEO of Scooter Creative, shared her excitement about the partnership: “Accent have always been an incredible partner, allowing us to push creative boundaries and develop a campaign that’s not only fun, but also deeply resonates with their audience. We love connecting with consumers in unexpected ways, and the Buildable Tradie campaign is a perfect example of that.”

Hayley Jeans, brand manager at Accent, added: “We’ve had incredible feedback from our team about the campaign coming to life in-store. It’s been a real standout moment for us—huge kudos to the Scooter team for making it happen so seamlessly and creatively.”

The Buildable Tradie Gift with Purchase is available from Mitre10 or Home Hardware while stocks last.

Related posts:

  1. Apple Enlists Olivia Wilde To Direct New Campaign
  2. Amnesty International Italy Unveils ‘The Power Of Truth’ Campaign For World Press Freedom Day Via Dentsu Creative
  3. Skincare Brand QV Launches ‘Care Behind Every Bathroom Door’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy & Half Dome
  4. In Its 50th Year SBS Launch New Raunchy Campaign, Via Droga5
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

“Tarzan Before He Was The King Of The Jungle”: SEEK & Droga5 Utilise AI To Help Aussies Find Their Best Matched Job
CSIRO Publishing Shutters Two Titles Citing Rising Cost Of Printing
Foxtel Group & Dazn Will Play Host To The 21st Instalment Of The FIFA Club World Cup 2025
The Pistol Snares Tudor Stefanescu For New Head Of Owned Channels Role
Register Lost your password?