AAMI, Amex, Specsavers, Uber Among Brands To Partner With QMS For Sydney’s Mardi Gras

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Digital outdoor media leader QMS is proud to once again play a central role in the promotion of the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, as the City of Sydney transforms into a vibrant celebration of love, diversity, inclusion and self-expression.

Across its world-class City of Sydney digital street furniture network, QMS will showcase bold and dynamic campaigns from leading brands, including Absolut, American Express, Uber, Specsavers, NIB, Universal Pictures and AAMI, celebrating their commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community during the festival’s exciting program of events taking place from 14 February to 2 March.

The festival – which celebrates 47 years in 2025 – attracts global attention and welcomes thousands of visitors to Sydney each year, culminating in the iconic Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, 1 March, with over 200 floats and 11,000 marchers celebrating this year’s theme: “Free to Be”.

QMS GM, City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch, said: “Mardi Gras is a time of celebration, visibility and unity, and we are incredibly proud to support our clients in sharing their powerful messages of love, equality and progress once again.

“The City of Sydney network offers an unparalleled opportunity for brands to engage with major event audiences in the heart of the festival. With our market-leading digital out of home assets, we can amplify these important messages in real time, ensuring they reach audiences all the way across Sydney and its surrounding suburbs.”

Last year, Sydney Mardi Gras saw audiences surge by 20 per cent on the festival’s weekends, as well as a huge jump of 76 per cent in interstate visitation. Sydney’s Oxford Street also saw audiences up 38 per cent across the entire festival, and up 74 per cent in the evenings.

Gotch said: “This year, we are seeing brands push creative boundaries even further, using our network to tell stories that resonate and inspire. It’s a privilege for QMS to support our partner brands with a platform in the heart of the festival celebrations that is committed to showcasing diversity across Sydney, and to the world.”

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

