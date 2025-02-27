A Kick Off Like No Other: Fox Sports Brings The Heat To NRL’s Las Vegas Spectacle!

The 2025 NRL season is set to commence this weekend with an unprecedented spectacle in Las Vegas, with Fox Sports at the forefront of delivering this enhanced experience to fans worldwide.

Building upon the remarkable success of the previous year’s event, which saw record-breaking viewership and engagement, the NRL is amplifying its presence in the U.S. market with an all-encompassing Rugby League festival at Allegiant Stadium.

The upcoming event on March 2, 2025 (Sydney time) promises to be a comprehensive celebration of Rugby League, featuring:

NRL Matches: Canberra Raiders vs. New Zealand Warriors, and Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Super League Clash: Wigan Warriors vs. Warrington Wolves, bringing top-tier UK competition to the U.S. stage.

Women’s International Test: Australian Jillaroos vs. England Women’s Team, showcasing elite female athletes on a global platform.

“What the NRL has done, which is really clever, is made it an all-day event. So you got the Jillaroos playing, the UK Super League playing, and then you got the two headline acts as well. An all-day league for people that are so keen to see football back will be something that people will be blazing around the couch,” Julian Ogrin, CEO of Kayo Sports told B&T.

Elevating the experience & growing the game

Fox Sports is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of the Las Vegas event, ensuring that fans across Australia and beyond can immerse themselves in every moment. The network’s commitment to delivering high-quality broadcasts will allow viewers to experience the excitement and intensity of the matches as they unfold.

In addition to live game coverage, Fox Sports plans to offer in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, enriching the overall viewing experience. This approach aims to bring fans closer to the action and provide a deeper understanding of the game’s dynamics.

“We did a lot of hype, built the image. And we think the image of Vegas and the NRL is very definitional of why the NRL is different in Australia. Vegas is very much about the future and about explosive entertainment, and we see the NRL that way,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany told B&T.

And the impact, Delany said, was undeniable. “It was the biggest sales week and the biggest sales day in Kayo’s history.”

Fox Sports, managing director at Fox Sports told B&T that, the second the season launched in 2024, he knew they were on to something huge- mostly because his phone was ringing off the hook! “I didn’t think anything was going to be as big ever as Origin and the Grand Final run, but we didn’t know what to expect. It was bigger than anything that you could have dreamed of,” he said.

Fox Sports intends to capitalise on that momentum, ensuring that 2025’s event will attract even more viewers and new subscribers.

“Last year, it felt great. This year feels bigger,” Crawley said.

For the players, the opportunity to take the game to Vegas is historic. Canberra Raiders’ Joseph Tapine told B&T he was “very excited” to be involved. “I can’t wait to experience Vegas—all of it—and, you know, do the business on Saturday as well.”

“Expanding our game is a huge part of what we’re trying to do, and going over to Vegas and being the test dummies, I guess, is a good perk,” he joked.

The road ahead past Vegas

The event in Las Vegas will serve as a marquee moment for the NRL and Fox Sports, setting the stage for an action-packed season.

Fox League, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports are doubling down on their commitment to delivering the most comprehensive NRL coverage yet. Crawley emphasised the unprecedented growth of the game and the network’s role in it, stating, “The game is in great health, breaking records across all metrics, and we’re excited for the season to begin. We’re committed to giving you the best seat in the house – we can’t wait.”

Last year saw a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in NRL viewership, with over five billion minutes streamed across Foxtel platforms. This success has been largely driven by innovative broadcast strategies and the growing influence of Kayo Sports. “We had a fantastic year. Last year was a record start to the season, and we’re building on that momentum.”

He further elaborated on Kayo’s approach to seamless sponsorship integration: “We ensure advertisers get strong visibility while keeping the integrity of the game intact. We want to enhance the fan experience, not disrupt it,” said Ogrin.

Patrick Delany, CEO of Foxtel Group, spoke passionately about retaining and growing the sport’s audience, noting, “There’s nothing like a season launch because, in sports, the beginning of the season is when fans’ hope and optimism are at their peak. This is when we see a huge surge in subscriptions and engagement.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo wrapped up the launch event with an emphatic message: “2025 is going to be bigger, bolder, and better. If you don’t believe me, just wait and see what we have in store for you”.

As the countdown to March 1st continues, Fox Sports, Fox League, and Kayo Sports are gearing up to make NRL in Vegas the most spectacular season launch in the sport’s history. Whether you’re watching from the stadium or tuning in from home, the 2025 NRL season is set to begin with a bang—bigger, bolder, and better than ever.