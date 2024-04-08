+61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet

Telstra‘s new bespoke agency, +61 — comprised of OMD, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and TBWA — has launched its first work, talking up the telco’s home internet.

On the first project for +61 and Telstra, the team paired photographer Kander with renowned character designers Odd Studio. The Australian prosthetic specialists, whose experience on films like Prometheus, Alien: Covenant and Thor: Love and Thunder, made them perfectly suited to bring the campaign’s otherworldly, local characters to life.

Telstra chief marketing officer and CMO Power List inductee, Brent Smart, said: “Just months ago +61 was still an idea and now their first work is in market. I love how ambitious, yet simple this work is. And of course, it’s beautifully crafted, like everything Micah and his team does. We are just getting started.”

Says Micah Walker, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire chief creative officer, “It’s a distinctive campaign that lets Australians in more rural areas know that now there’s something floating around in space, just for them.”

This integrated campaign features across OOH, radio, in-store, press, social digital and experiential activations.