+61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet
Telstra‘s new bespoke agency, +61 — comprised of OMD, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and TBWA — has launched its first work, talking up the telco’s home internet.
On the first project for +61 and Telstra, the team paired photographer Kander with renowned character designers Odd Studio. The Australian prosthetic specialists, whose experience on films like Prometheus, Alien: Covenant and Thor: Love and Thunder, made them perfectly suited to bring the campaign’s otherworldly, local characters to life.
Telstra chief marketing officer and CMO Power List inductee, Brent Smart, said: “Just months ago +61 was still an idea and now their first work is in market. I love how ambitious, yet simple this work is. And of course, it’s beautifully crafted, like everything Micah and his team does. We are just getting started.”
Says Micah Walker, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire chief creative officer, “It’s a distinctive campaign that lets Australians in more rural areas know that now there’s something floating around in space, just for them.”
This integrated campaign features across OOH, radio, in-store, press, social digital and experiential activations.
Latest News
Not As Simple As Slapping A Logo On A Jersey: Why Simply Partnering With A Team Isn’t Enough
So many brands make the mistake of simply partnering with a sporting team or sportsperson and letting the work stop there. In the process, these brands ultimately ignore the wealth of opportunities that arise when thinking more broadly about how a mutual relationship can benefit both parties. Put simply, you can’t put all your eggs […]
Experience Gold Coast Launches Sneaky Mid-Week Campaign Via Dentsu Queensland
Experience Gold Coast is making a play for mid-week travel with its latest tourism campaign, delivered via Dentsu Queensland. Sneeky Mid-Weeky targets holidaymakers who have more flexibility to travel mid-week including solo travellers, couples, groups of friends or parents wanting a kid free getaway. The catchy Sneeky Mid-Weeky tagline is further bolstered by compelling bookable […]
How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month
KIA’s star-studded campaign for its as-yet-unnamed ute, created by Innocean, has driven off with B&T‘s Campaign of the Month award for March 2024. The ad featured a list of sporting legends including Ash Barty, Damien Oliver, Buddy Franklin and Dulan Alcott bickering in a pub over what to call the ute. The spot, which KIA’s […]
Complaint Made To ACCC & Ad Standards Over Santos Domestic Gas Use Claims
Climate communications group Comms Declare and grassroots campaigners Lock the Gate Alliance have complained to the corporate watchdog over a Santos ad placed in a newspaper near its proposed Narrabri gas project. The ad, printed in the Quirindi Advocate on March 20 this year, claims that “The Santos Narrabri Gas Project is essential to deliver […]
John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA
Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former senior AKQA, Digitas and Dentsu data strategy specialist John Phung (lead image) as head of data and analytics. In the newly created role, Phung will lead G Squared’s data analysis and reporting capabilities in paid media, SEO, and web. He will work closely with its consultants to provide […]
Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special
Ogilvy Melbourne has snagged the talents of multi-award-winning creative Chris Andrews, who joins the agency immediately as group creative director. Lead image: Chris Andrews (L) with Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger. Andrews, who most recently worked at Special, has a strong reputation as a highly credentialed and craft-oriented leader. He also brings broad experience gained […]
Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group
Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand. Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To […]
Fast 10: Accenture Song’s Mark Green On Clients Getting “Addicted” To Winning Awards
Mark Green, owner and CEO of The Monkeys and President ANZ of Accenture Song (centre above), is, as you can imagine, a very busy man. Fortunately, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham has one very fast interview series and was able to tie Green down for just long enough to get his view on award-winning ads, challenging the […]
Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
Medium Rare Content Agency has announced it has joined forces with commercial sponsorship specialists PHAR Partnerships to launch a new commercial sponsorship brand, 17Hands. 17Hands combines Medium Rare Content Agency’s expertise in creating brand stories and commercialising content with PHAR’s global footprint and proven ability to maximise sponsorship opportunities. Head of 17Hands at Medium Rare […]
Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency
Independent growth agency Claxon has announced the acquisition of Gold Coast creative agency Embark. The acquisition is Claxon’s second in 14 months and will further deepen its existing creative capability. Lead image: L-R: Phil Coulson, James Coulson (Embark), Daniel Willis, Danny Molyneux (Claxon) Daniel Willis, Founder and CEO of Claxon, said acquisition remains a focus, especially […]
Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals
With media spend on the global influencer market expected to approach $6 billion in 2024, a new research report released by Snapchat and MAGNA Media Trials has revealed how content creators and brand-sponsored content could push the industry even further. The robust study called “Unleashing Influence: A Marketer’s Guide to Influencer Success” explored users’ perceptions […]
TrinityP3 ‘The State of the Pitch’ Report Highlights Where Marketers Are Failing When It Comes To Pitching
A new report by marketing management and pitch consultancy TrinityP3 has highlighted how many marketers, or their procurement teams, are asking too much of their agencies in pitches or casting too wide a net in terms of the pitch lists and process requirements when asking agencies to sign up for new business. Lead image: Lydia […]
‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers
ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis, Nine Radio managing director Tom Malone, NOVA Entertainment chief executive Peter Charlton and SCA chief executive John Kelly have issued a joint statement to the Senate Inquiry into the Communications Legislation Amendment (Prominence and Anti-siphoning) Bill 2023 calling for radio to be given prominence for smart speakers and in connected cars […]
The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty
In this op-ed, Sarah Jarvis (lead image), communications and propositions director at Eagle Eye, explains the golden rule for managing customer loyalty – being a good person! In the hustle and bustle of the business world, it’s easy to compartmentalise life and work, seeing them as separate entities governed by different rules. But what if […]
Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds
Get your fruit salads ready as Bonds has teamed up with The Wiggles for their first-ever children’s clothing collection! The new range features the mash-up of two Aussie icons who’ve travelled near and far for happy outfitting for your tiny potatoes and mini dinosaurs. The brand has brought together nostalgic, much-loved characters, both old and […]
Price Parity Is An Issue In Programmatic DOOH, But It Shouldn’t Be A Roadblock
We take our jobs seriously here at B&T but whenever we hear DOOH, we can't help but think of Homer Simpson.
Can Advertising Save The Planet? Perhaps It’s Not That Simple
B&T headed to Mosman to hear a panel of luminaries discuss the environment. But fear not, we caught the bus home.
TV Ratings (04/04/2024): Candice Warner Reduced To Tears Over Horrfying Snake Dome Challenge
One can only wonder what Robert Irwin was thinking as the snakes slithered across Warner's face.
Taylor Auerbach Insists He Was Offered A Payrise To “Babysit” Bruce Lehrmann
The most scandalous thing we got up to during our last babysitting job was nicking some Tim Tams from the cupboard.
Ogilvy ANZ Poaches Fran Clayton From DDB Sydney
Clayton doesn't start the new gig until June but rumour has it she's started stockpiling staplers and sharpies.
Let OREO Make Your Decisions With Latest Campaign From LePub Amsterdam
This latest work is proof that parental warnings to not play with your food had absolutely no impact.
NSW Netball Teams Back Gambling Ad Ban
Who will remind us to place our 16-leg netball multibet now?
Vilnius Tourism Takes Aim At Eastern European Stereotypes With Tongue-In-Cheek Campaign
Don't lie to us, you had to Google where Vilnius is, too.
MIA Co-Founder Julia Spencer Selected As Australian Representative For Cannes Lions See It Be It Programme
Rumours that Spencer will be tagging on a trip to Ibiza after Cannes Lions are as yet unconfirmed.
Bench Wins Genea Fertility Digital Account
Bench births another new business win by picking up the Genea Fertility account.
Live Event Ads Among New LinkedIn Advertising Offering
Thought you'd seen the last of webinars? Think again.
The Brand Agency Jets Off With Tourism WA Creative Account
The Brand Agency's Melbourne-based team already worrying that their all-black outfits might not work in Perth.
Coca-Cola Creates Real Magic With First Ever Coke Studio Launch in ANZ
To be clear, Coke Studio has absolutely nothing to do with Lehrmann and Auerbach.
SMH & The Age Campaign Highlight Depth Of Masthead Offerings
B&T has mulled launching a similar campaign but decided a trip to the pub was easier.
Hospitals United For Sick Kids Introduce Blip In Adorable Short Film Via CHEP
CHEP unveils a disarmingly cute mascot for a very good cause.
DECJUBA Lands Winter Staple With AI Social Media Stunt Via HERO
We're disappointed to admit that the plane-sized puffer jacket was, in fact, some AI trickery.
Spotify Unveils The Best 2023 Ad Campaigns With Spotify Hits
We're all ears for this list of audio campaigns from Spotify.
Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!
These brilliant TikTok Young Lions are ready to make the the rest of the industry feel a bit old and uncreative.
GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account
GroupM said that it was "evaluating" its approach to free dental care following the win.
Match & Wood Wins InstantScripts Media Account
Match & Wood sparks up another win here, just don't ask us what on earth an InstantScript is.
TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task
If viewers wanted to see an angry British man shouting at people, they could do worse than coming to the B&T office.