Telstra Set To Award Its Massive Creative Account To TBWA And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
B&T can reveal that Telstra has awarded its creative account to TBWA and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, according to a reliable source.

This comes after B&T reported that the account pitch was down to TBWA and The Monkeys and an unclear role for Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. Read the original reporting HERE.

Previously the account had been shared by The Monkeys, CHEP and DDB. Neither DDB nor CHEP were invited into the pitch process.

B&T contacted The Monkeys, TBWA and Telstra for comment, but no-one responded in time for publishing.

Telstra CMO, Brent Smart (lead image), is now a year into the job and is reportedly on the lookout for younger, more edgier agencies. Smart declined to comment on B&T’s story.

B&T understands an official announcement from all parties will be made tomorrow.

More to come…




