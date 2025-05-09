“50-Year-Old Mystery”: The Australian Unveils New Podcast

The Australian has launched a new true crime podcast, The Gangster’s Ghost.

The Gangster’s Ghost is an investigation into the life of notorious Sydney gangster Stewart John Regan, known as the Magician, who was murdered in 1974 at just 29. The podcast features Regan’s voice from beyond the grave, resurrected from secret recordings by The Australian’s audio experts using cutting-edge AI.

“The Gangster’s Ghost is a gripping investigative podcast that takes our audio storytelling to a new level”, said Michelle Gunn, editor-in-chief, The Australian. “By using our audio expertise to recreate Regan’s voice from archival recordings, listeners are able to hear directly from the key figure in this 50-year-old mystery. This innovative approach, combined with first-class investigative journalism, promises to be a must-listen from The Australian.”

Over 10 episodes, journalist and podcaster for The Australian, Matt Condon is joined by former police officer Kelly Slater Regan, the Magician’s cousin, on a quest to find out how bad Regan really was.

“Five years ago, Kelly Slater Regan asked me to investigate her cousin, Stewart John Regan”, said Condon. “The family sought answers about his life, and especially his murder in 1974 in Sydney. This was a case of a family wanting to know the truth about their black sheep after decades of rumours and allegations about Regan. They were prepared for the worst – what if he was an even bigger monster than they’d imagined?”

“We unearth details about Regan’s life that have never been revealed, and his family talks for the first time. We link Regan to some major crimes and we also examine in great detail his death and who might have murdered him.

“His death is still an active cold case. In the end, too, this is a story about a family trying to come to terms with having a monster in the family tree, and putting a lot of uncomfortable myths to rest.”

The podcast is executive produced by editorial director Claire Harvey, and produced by multimedia editor Lia Tsamoglou.

The Gangster’s Ghost is accompanied by comprehensive editorial and video coverage in The Australian.