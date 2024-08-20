Zyrtec Launches Storybook & Campaign Via Publicis Groupe To Raise Awareness Of Allergy Symptoms

Zyrtec Australia has collaborated with celebrity mother-of-two, Phoebe Burgess, to raise awareness of the triggers and symptoms of childhood allergic rhinitis, via a new campaign by Publicis Groupe that features a storybook.

The hay fever relief and allergy treatment brand has worked with Burgess to produce a new storybook aimed at parents or guardians with children under six years of age, titled “Zach and Zoe’s Hide and Sneeze”. The story is inspired by her experience raising children with allergic rhinitis.

Allergic rhinitis results in symptoms that can cause sneezing, runny noses, and watery, itchy eyes. Although many Aussies have heard of hay fever, symptoms of allergic rhinitis can be triggered all year round by things like dust, pet dander, and mould.

“Zyrtec Storytime seeks to close the awareness gap of allergic rhinitis in parents, which can potentially lead to symptom confusion and misdiagnosis. Our research has found that as many as two-thirds of Aussie parents have taken their child out of school or daycare due to symptoms related to allergic rhinitis, causing out-of-pocket costs. Through Zach and Zoe’s Hide and Sneeze and the accompanying integrated campaign by Publicis Groupe, we’re thrilled to harness the bedtime story ritual as an opportunity for families to learn about allergic rhinitis through imaginative storytelling,” said Oliver Wright, self care business unit director at Kenvue Australia.

While research suggests the potential for kids to suffer from allergies is on par with adults (56 per cent vs. 58 per cent), a recent survey of 1,000 Australian parents commissioned by Zyrtec found nearly 40 per cent are not fully aware of the common allergens that could be affecting children. Symptoms of allergic rhinitis can be confused with the common cold. Given allergic rhinitis can be managed, this could be costing parents hundreds of dollars each year from taking their children out of daycare due to the misdiagnosis of symptoms.

With the bedtime story core to most young families’ routine, an opportunity was identified for Zyrtec to tap into the nighttime ritual and help bridge the knowledge gap for parents by using the book as a conduit for opening conversations about allergies with their children.

“The Zyrtec Storytime campaign is a wonderful example of what can be achieved through collaboration, creativity, and a coming together of multi-channel expertise. This awareness campaign is rooted in a clear insight that many parents can relate to, providing them with an opportunity to discuss the effects of allergies with their children through fun storytelling. After three years of partnership with Kenvue, we’re thrilled to continue innovating and exploring new ways to put the power of everyday care into the hands of their consumers,” said Helge Gruettke, chief client officer, Publicis Groupe Australia.

The multi-format national campaign will include healthcare professional packs for pharmacists to distribute to parents to generate buzz and provide education. It will also be supported by PR activity and a content and social media partnership with women’s independent media group, Mamamia.

The campaign has been produced by Publicis Groupe Australia’s integrated agency solution for Kenvue, which encompasses talent from agencies Spark Foundry, Leo Burnett, Herd MSL, and Arc Worldwide.

Illustrated by Simon Greiner, “Zach and Zoe’s Hide and Sneeze” will be available as a free gift with any Zyrtec purchase at Chemist Warehouse, Terry White Chemmart, and other independent pharmacies, from 1 September until stocks last. It will also be available as a downloadable e-book from local grocery stores.

Credits:

Kenvue

Oliver Wright: business Unit Director

Emma Thurlow, Group Marketing Manager

Simone Tawadros, Marketing Activations Manager

Amelia Vidler, Brand Manager

Alexandria Nunez, Brand Manager

Emelia McAdam, Integrated Communications Manager

Dedei Armah, Assistant Brand Manager

Publicis Groupe

Helge Gruettke, Chief Client Officer (Publicis Groupe)

Kirsty Chase, Operations Director (Publicis Groupe)

Anna Vaindirlis-Brak, Integrated Business Director (Publicis Groupe)

Amelia Burdon, Client Director (Spark Foundry)

Anastasi Tsiamis Client Manager (Spark Foundry)

Lachlan Kent, Strategy Director (Spark Foundry)

Bryony Czujko, PR and Earned Media Lead (Herd MSL)

Tom Sanders, Creative Director (Herd MSL)

Elizabeth Mitchell, Account Director (Herd MSL)

Kallie Hunter, Publicity Lead (Herd MSL)

Sarah Findlay, Senior Account Executive (Herd MSL)

Simon Malik, Account Manager (Herd MSL)

Cece Chieng, Business Director (Leo Burnett)

Johnson Diep, Conceptual Designer (Leo Burnett)

Corinne Heffernan, General Manager (Arc Worldwide)

Dan Myers, Head of Multimedia Operations – Production (PXP)