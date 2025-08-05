YouTube Goes Big For Retail, As Shoppers Search For Authentic Video Content To Drive Product Discovery, Research & Purchasing Decisions

Retail engagement is no longer limited to e-commerce sites; it’s playing out in video, in real time, across all screens. Globally and in Australia, YouTube has seen a sharp lift in retail engagement, active in every step of the consumer journey, from inspiration and recommendations to research and purchasing. Brands may not think of YouTube as a performance channel, but a report by Silverpush– a global ad-tech company– delves into findings that position the platform as a full-funnel medium excellent at reaching engaged consumers wherever they are in the buying journey.

Silverpush combines context and AI to help brands connect, learn, and get the best performance out of YouTube, streaming, CTV, and online video campaigns. Silverpush’s findings are based on AI-driven analysis of YouTube videos, tracking the year-on-year growth of shopping content (June 2025 vs. June 2024) across global and Australian markets.

YouTube is becoming a trusted source that shoppers are turning to to guide their purchase decisions–from product reviews, to comparing ‘dupes’ to the real deal, and sharing experiences, shoppers are looking for personal video experiences that connect products with lived experiences.

Contextually placed ads in this content environment can reach customers in more engaging ways than on websites or on social media platforms.

Global retail content on YouTube has generated more than 724 billion views– with shorts alone accounting for 272 billion–showing a 54 per cent year-on-year growth. Australia is following this trend, with local retail videos amassing more than 36.6 billion views.

Creators are growing their platforms to service this growing demand, with many channels dedicated to reviewing products and curating favourites lists and monthly wrap-ups. The ‘vlogging’ or lifestyle category allows creators to easily and organically integrate products into their videos, driving engagement and sales for brands willing to partner with them

The top retail categories on YouTube in Australia are sports and fitness, electronics and gadgets, toys and games, beauty and personal care and fashion and apparel. Brands and agencies with a focus on these categories can meet consumers where they’re at: while they’re browsing and conducting research about a specific retail category.

A similar philosophy is Zara Seidler and Sam Koslowski’s The Daily Aus, a news company that sought to meet Gen Z-ers where they are, on Instagram. By placing content in the digital environments the target demographic already finds itself, brands can find reach and engagement.

Crafting a Media Mix that Converts

From YouTube Shorts to connected TV, aligning formats to intent helps retail brands maximise every stage of the purchase funnel.

Silverpush found that YouTube Shorts were best used for impulse or trend-driven purchases, while longer reviews are better suited for longer-term decision-making.

Collaborations with trusted creators, rather than generic celebrity spots, are more efficient at engaging consumers. It comes back to the strategy of meeting consumers where they already are, whether that’s watching a trusted influencer or engaging with a specific category or style of video content.

Audiences discover new products through creator vlogs, storytelling, and lifestyle content, for instance, hauls, ‘Day in the Life’ vlogs and trend recaps. These videos may or may not feature product placements, with many creators recommending products without a brand’s incentive.

This format helps viewers feel that product recommendations are authentic. Even when a product placement is found in a video, viewers who regularly watch specific creators are more likely to trust that creator’s opinion and their decision to partner with specific brands and showcase their products.

Brands can localise seasonal campaigns by targeting feeds according to what consumers are already searching for. Before major events like Christmas or Black Friday, YouTube becomes a search-first destination, with shoppers browsing haul videos, product demos, and creator reviews to finalise their wish lists.

If brands and agencies show up early and align with what consumers are watching, they’ll be one step ahead.

Silverpush encourages advertisers to partner with creators and place their brand near trending content before peak sales hit; meet shoppers at their highest intent moments, whether they’re comparing products or making wishlists; update video messaging to align with consumer mood, urgency, and seasonal relevance.

From Hauls to How-Tos: Where Shoppers Find Inspiration

Silverpush’s report found that while Facebook and Instagram remain trusted platforms for discovery, YouTube’s detailed, storytelling-driven and long-form content is ultimately a bigger driver for trust and engagement.

According to Haus Research, YouTube drives 3.4 times higher incremental lift against Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales than is usually reported and +99 per cent sales uplift across retailers and physical stores.

Shopping vlogs have grown 58 per cent, product reviews have grown 54 per cent, tech unboxings have grown 45 per cent, fashion hauls 50 per cent, live shopping streams 40 per cent, how-to videos and tutorials 37 per cent and roundups 35 per cent.

But shoppers don’t just discover products through creator content. Silverpush’s report found that contextually placed ads also engage them.

By delivering contextually relevant ads as consumers are browsing, brands can influence intent, build trust, and turn inspiration into action across Amazon, retail stores, and direct-to-consumer sites.

Silverpush’s report found that 63 per cent of viewers say YouTube ads directly influenced their purchase decisions.

Winning Trust in the Research Phase

Shoppers dive into tutorials, unboxings, and ‘best-of’ comparisons to learn more about products they’re thinking of buying. Brands featured in these videos earn credibility and build trust with viewers.

Popular formats include ‘Top 5 Tech for Travel, ‘Skincare Showdown,’ and ‘Amazon Must-Haves’. Creators gushing about products, for instance, giving their stamp of approval with statements such as “I’ve used this for 6 months,” builds credibility.

In the research stage, influencer authenticity beats scripted ads as viewers look for signs of quality, durability, authenticity, and creator enthusiasm.

Closing the Sale with Video

During the decision-making process, as consumers are preparing to purchase, videos such as try-ons, ‘real vs. dupe’ and ‘before/after’ push viewers to make their final decisions.

In-video shopping tools, such as links, QR codes and tagged products, turn interest into instant action, driving consumers to purchase products they’ve been sitting on. Audiences particularly click when inspired with real-time intent.

In-video shopping tools and incentives work especially well for impulse buys, sale drops and seasonal promotions.

So, what are brands waiting for? YouTube should be considered at least as part of a brand's media mix– but it requires careful consideration of just how products interact with video content.

Advertisers can access these insights in Silverpush’s report, which has been tweaked for both Australian and global audiences.