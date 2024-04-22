Yahoo Launches Identity Solutions For CTV

Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Identity Solutions for Connected TV (CTV) environments including Paramount.

Yahoo Identity Solutions on CTV will give advertisers enhanced targeting and measurement for the ID-constrained world, backed by global partnerships with Paramount, Tubi, NBCUniversal and FreeWheel

“As CTV investments increase, identity signals are declining, impacting targeting and performance across channels, including CTV,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “Yahoo is committed to helping advertisers evolve with the landscape, safeguarding addressability and measurement for our partners while supporting consumer privacy. Today, we’re excited to introduce Yahoo Identity Solutions to CTV environments, furthering its momentum across the industry.”

“Implementing the Yahoo Identity Solution exemplifies Paramount’s commitment to providing best-in-class programmatic activation,” said Leo O’Connor, SVP of Advertising at Paramount. “The enrichment of our premium inventory with Yahoo ConnectID will allow our clients to optimise their campaigns with precision targeting and accurate performance insights.”

Yahoo Identity Solutions takes an integrated, omnichannel approach to the identity-constrained world and consists of two components: Yahoo ConnectID for addressable environments and Next-Gen Solutions for non-addressable.

Yahoo ConnectID is a first-party data-powered identity solution, fueled by direct consumer relationships with more than 55 million authenticated users¹ in Australia and Southeast Asia. It stands as one of the world’s most popular cookieless identifiers, currently implemented across nearly 50,000 publisher domains and interoperable with more than 30 top data platforms, including LiveRamp, Epsilon, Adobe, Acxiom and Twilio Segment. The Yahoo ConnectID expansion on CTV bridges the gap between CTV and other digital channels.

Next-Gen Solutions is an AI-built solution for non-addressable environments, when user identity is not available. It leverages Yahoo ConnectID users as a panel audience and creates inferences for targeting, optimisation and measurement to ensure campaign effectiveness when user identity isn’t available.

In the US the new CTV solution will extend to networks and environments including Tubi, NBCUniversal and FreeWheel, with more expected to be made available in due course.