Yahoo Academy Invites Applications From Future Industry Leaders For 2024 Program

Nominations are now open for Yahoo Academy 2024, an immersive talent building program which helps 30 rising media agency and marketing superstars across Australia and Singapore develop the skills needed to lead and thrive in the workplace of the future.

Taking place over two days in Sydney, Yahoo Academy 2024 will engage participants with in-depth workshops led by industry-leading experts. These sessions will delve into critical areas such as the practical implementation of AI, strategic and critical thinking, business problem solving and other areas crucial to the future of work in an era of unprecedented skills disruption.

It will all ladder up to participants solving a real business problem for Australian charity MMAD in the famous Pitch Off, where participants will apply their learning from the days in a practical, team-based challenge. The stakes are high this year, with the winning team receiving a trip to Cannes in Cairns in June, including flights, 4-night accommodation and conference tickets.

“Yahoo Academy is more than just a learning program; it’s a launchpad for the next generation of media leaders. Over more than a decade, many of today’s industry leaders have been through our Academy experience, benefitting from real insights from the brightest and best practitioners in our industry,” said John McNerney, managing director of Yahoo AUSEA.

“With the whole world of work evolving at breakneck speed, it’s more vital than ever to ensure we’re equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools they will need to make a real difference in their careers. I’m excited to see how this experience will help to elevate this year’s group with an incredible program locked in”.

The trainers for the workshops will be revealed soon. Previous years Yahoo Academy has seen the likes of Rosie and Faris Yakob, Cindy Gallop, Rishad Tabacowalla, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, Dominic Price and Briony Benjamin lead hugely impactful workshop sessions for delegates.

Nominations are now open for professionals in Australia and Singapore with 1-7 years of experience, eager to take their careers to new heights. Nominations close on Friday, March 22. Nominees must be able to attend the workshop in Sydney on May 14 and 15.