Yaeji Blends Music And Tech In The Latest Samsung Campaign From We Are Social Australia
    In a bid to inspire the Gen Z audience with an elevated audio experience, Samsung has released the fourth episode in the “Feeling of Sound” campaign, featuring renowned music artist and producer, Yaeji.

    Created by socially-led creative agency, We Are Social Australia, the “Balance of Sound” sees Yaeji talk about the sound quality of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

    Yaeji is known in the music industry for her unique style and ability to blend different sounds and styles. By showcasing how her creative process is enhanced by the Hi-Fi of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, the campaign aims to create a connection with music enthusiasts.

    The “Feeling of Sound” creative platform has already featured music industry icons such as Jay Versace, Chris Gehringer, and Tony Maserati, showcasing the sound quality of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro through authentic storytelling.

    Ben Clare, ECD at We Are Social Australia, said “Creating music is all about capturing emotion, and our goal with this work has always been to showcase the “Feeling of Sound” through a diverse range of music-makers. Last year’s campaign successfully built credibility for Galaxy Buds2 Pro in the audio industry, and now we’re excited to highlight Yaeji’s story. She’s one of the most exciting voices in the world of house music who not only balances the role of DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter, but also the diverse influences of her American-Korean upbringing”.

    The campaign also includes a series of edits to be featured on Yaeji’s Instagram and YouTube channels and Samsung’s global social channels.




