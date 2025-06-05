XXXX Celebrates Queensland Day With Nostalgic Campaign Via Thinkerbell

As Queensland Day celebrations take place across the state, XXXX has launched a campaign to remind those up north that they’ve been Queensland’s Beer for over 146 years.

Featuring archival imagery and a few famous faces, the placements are live across Brisbane for one day only, celebrating XXXX’s place in culture and the moments that have shaped Queensland.

Brewed in Queensland since 1878, XXXX has spent more than a century establishing themselves as the Pride of Queensland. From supporting Queenslanders during tough times to backing the Maroons in every Origin, XXXX is as proud a Queenslander as they come.

With Queensland Day on the horizon, a dedicated archival researcher was enlisted to uncover the best images from both public and private collections, with each one adapted for a bespoke site in Brisbane.

Sam Pulsford, XXXX senior marketing manager said, “XXXX has always been a great mate to the sunshine state. We’ve been proudly at the heart of important social and cultural moments in Queensland for well over a century, and Queensland Day is the perfect time to honour that.”

Thinkerbell executive creative tinker, Jonny Rands added, “We’re always on the lookout for authentic ways to bring brands and culture together, and with XXXX, there’s plenty. It’s a beer that’s been part of Queensland for ages. As we dug through the archives, we uncovered so many great moments that felt worth sharing with the state on a day that’s all about celebrating Queensland.”

The archival images will run on select sites across Brisbane today only in celebration of Queensland Day.

