Wynstan With A Y Bares All In New TV Campaign Via Paper Moose

Iconic radio voice, Mr Wynstan has been revealed in all his glory for the first time by Paper Moose.

Wynstan’s new campaign explores the benefits of their range, made to protect our privacy and security, and provide a little shade where needed. The spot features Mr Wynstan himself, very much at home in his Sydney factory.

“Bringing an iconic voice like Wynstan to life on TV was both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Paper Moose creative, Pete Saladino.

“We knew we had to go all in. While these spots show off Wynstan’s large product range, preserving the famously playful and quirky tone of the brand was our priority.”

Wynstan has steadily evolved over the past five decades to become a quirky and memorable brand, largely thanks to its radio presence. Now Wynstan is here for all to see in 4K ginger and alabaster brilliance.

“Making a shift to a live-action brand mascot is a big step for any brand, we love how these spots seamlessly blend entertainment and product in a truly memorable way.” said Wynstan head of product and marketing, Amelia Taylor.

The new campaign is live now on free-to-air TV and online.

CREDITS

Client: Wynstan

Head of Product and Marketing: Amelia Taylor

Agency: Paper Moose

Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter Creative Director: Kate Holdsworth

Art Director: Katie McIntyre

Copywriter: Pete Saladino