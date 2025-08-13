WPP Motion Entertainment Launches First Australian Production, ‘Footy Shorts’, With Foxtel & The AFL

Motion Entertainment, WPP’s content and production division, has announced its first new production format in Australia, launching ‘Footy Shorts’ in partnership with the AFL and Foxtel.

Footy Shorts, which launched over round 22, is a high-energy weekly show designed to engage the next generation of footy fans.

Motion Entertainment and Fox Sports identified the opportunity and need to capture younger audiences in a safe environment, focusing in on their love of AFL and co-producing a format that bridges the gap between broadcast and creator culture.

Footy Shorts targets fans aged 5–15 and blends the excitement of AFL and AFLW with the creativity of Australia’s top footy content creators.

Fully supported by the AFL, the format offers advertisers the opportunity to speak to families in a brand safe environment and to align with some of Australia biggest sporting heroes.

The announcement follows the launch of Motion Entertainment in Australia late last year and the appointment of Lisa Squillace to lead the division, which was established by WPP Media to support and increase co-funding, co-development, co-production and distribution of premium content in Australia

Squillace said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Foxtel, Kayo and the AFL to bring this show to life. As Motion Entertainment’s first new format production in Australia, Footy Shorts demonstrates how WPP Media is investing and co-creating content to deliver premium content for local audiences. This highlights our commitment to working closely with broadcasters and platforms to create premium content that audiences and advertisers can authentically connect with.”

The show will air new episodes on Thursday afternoons at 4.30 pm and with replays on Fridays at 4.30pm and Saturday mornings.

The series runs until mid-November, with episodes available on Kayo Sports’ YouTube channel, as well as on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Segments are also designed for social-first consumption, optimised for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

Each episode of the show will feature the biggest names and sports personalities in the AFL. Appearances include current players Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, and Nick and Josh Daicos and content creators Marmalade, Baseline Footy, Caden MacDonald, Ball Magnets, Cooper Hamilton and Jarra Davis. Fox Footy legends Eddie Betts and Brad Johnson, also appear.

Fox Footy general manager, Michael Neill said: “Footy Shorts offers brands a high-impact way to connect with passionate footy fans in a premium, mobile-first environment. With fast, funny and highly shareable content designed for how fans consume sport today, it’s an ideal platform for advertisers looking to tap into the energy of the game and drive real attention in the moments that matter. Footy Shorts is an exciting new chapter for Fox Footy, giving us the opportunity to connect with the next generation of fans in a way we never have before.”

Motion Entertainment is WPP Media’s global entertainment division, operating in over 35 countries worldwide. It has co-produced more than 2,100+ TV series and films in partnership with world’s leading talent, networks, and platforms. Motion’s name appears alongside respected executive producers including Morgan Freeman, Bradley Cooper, and Kevin Hart. Award-winning programming in the GroupM portfolio ranges from ITV’s Love Island and Netflix’s The Circle, to films, documentaries, and specials like Variety’s Power of Women, as well as live music and streaming events.