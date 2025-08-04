World Vision’s ‘1000 Voices For 1000 Girls’ Campaign Returns With TV Spot & Slew Of Ambassadors

World Vision’s flagship campaign, ‘1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls,’ returns for its seventh year, with its biggest rollout yet, including national TV presence.

The campaign launched on Friday 1 August and aims to raise awareness of the global challenges women and girls face, including early marriage, violence, exploitation and school exclusion, while maintaining the ongoing goal of sponsoring 1,000 of the world’s most vulnerable girls by International Day of the Girl Child on Saturday 11 October.

This year saw the support of both male and female ambassadors, reinforcing the message that ending gender-based violence and inequality is everyone’s responsibility.

“1,000 Girls is a watershed campaign for World Vision, that connects so deeply with Australians. Originally conceived by our local team in 2018, this powerful yet simple idea has since gone global, reaching 16 countries across the World Vision partnership,” Andrew Henderson, head of brand experience at World Vision, said.

“It’s giving voice to girls who might otherwise go unheard. The 1,000 Girls stories are heartfelt and human-centred, brought vividly to life with sensitivity and care by a diverse mix of male and female ambassadors. It’s purpose-driven storytelling at full throttle,” Henderson added.

The Australian ambassadors this year are: tennis star Alex de Minaur; actor/producer and long-time World Vision Australia supporter Rebecca Gibney; former world No.4 and advocate Jelena Dokic; multi-platinum, multi-ARIA-award winning artist Amy Shark; cohost Will & Woody National Drive time Woody Whitelaw; Matilda and international football player Charli Grant; rugby star and First Nations advocate Mahalia Murphy; Model and content creator Unice Wani; actor & DJ Sarah Roberts; celebrity chef Kishwar Chowdhury and comedian, TV personality & former refugee Joe White, and endurance athlete Samantha Gash.

Each ambassador has lent their voice to share the real story of a vulnerable girl.

“It’s extremely important for me to speak up. There are so many girls and women in this world who don’t have a voice – who are silenced. This is much bigger than us. This is about helping others,” Jelena Dokic, a survivor of abuse and an advocate for women and girls, said.