Woolworths joins QMS As Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Partner

Digital outdoor media company QMS has revealed Woolworths as its newest partner to sign on to its Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Woolworths joins Allianz, Stan, Toyota Australia and Patties Food Group as partners in the innovative digital out of home (DOOH) network that is presenting Olympic and Paralympic content across the country, before, during and after the games.

The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network launched in mid-April and will run until the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September. QMS is the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic Team and Paralympics Australia Team for Paris 2024.

“With our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network partnerships now in full flight, we are thrilled to welcome Woolworths on board. Together with our existing partners they will help showcase news, wins, triumphs, records and much more from Paris on our market-leading national digital screen network,” QMS chief sales officer Tim Murphy said.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the biggest sporting events in the world, reaching and connecting with people like nothing else. Our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network is a ground-breaking way for brands to connect with consumers in the lead up and throughout the Games to reach people in real time where they live, work and play.”

QMS said its network reaches more than 80 per cent of Australians aged 18 and over each month across premium, national digital large format billboards. This includes prominent sites across the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network, Canberra Airport and Gold Coast street furniture assets.