Woolworths Group’s Healthylife Appoints Bread Agency As Social Media Partner

Healthylife, Woolworths Group’s digital health platform, has appointed Bread Agency as its new social media agency of record.

The partnership sees Bread take on the social media scope, including strategy, content, community engagement, paid social and campaign support, beginning with the Healthylife Week campaign, which launched on 7 July.

The agency will work closely with Healthylife’s in-house marketing and content teams.

“We were looking for a partner who could combine deep strategic thinking with scroll-stopping creativity, and Bread’s approach aligned strongly with this focus. We’re excited to collaborate on the next chapter of our social journey, especially with Healthylife Week kicking off this week,” Ben Padfield, chief digital, customer & marketing officer, Healthylife said.

“This partnership is a big one for us — Healthylife is a brand with real purpose, and their ambition on social matches ours. We’re thrilled to partner with the Healthylife team to deliver work that’s as smart as it is culturally relevant,” Emelie Lundberg, general manager at Bread Agency added.

The partnership is already underway, with Healthylife Week set to be the first major campaign delivered under the new collaboration.

