Will Ferrell Teams Up With PayPal To Cement Himself As ‘Greatest Singer Of All Time’, Through Fleetwood Mac Rendition

Comedian Will Ferrell has teamed up with PayPal yet again for a rendition of ‘Go Your Own Way’ as he shows shoppers all the ways they can pay with the app.

PayPal is back with the sequel to its 2024 ad ‘Everywhere’ with another catchy spot, once again, featuring Will Ferrell.

The Elf actor is testing his vocals once more for a remake of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit, as he shows anyone who will listen all the benefits of using PayPal.

Through Ferrell’s distinguishing humour, he brings to life that customers can pay “their own way” using a debit card, a credit card, a bank account, a PayPal balance, or with a PayPal Buy Now Pay Later option.

The spot made its debut in the US during Saturday’s basketball playoffs along with reimagined lyrics of the iconic song.

“It all started with a song about paying where you want. And here we are – crooning about paying the way you want. Credit card? Sure! Debit? Go for it. Pay later? Why, of course! Monopoly money? Not quite, but I’m working on it,” said Ferrell. “It’s great to partner with PayPal again. Not only has it made me a smart shopper, but the ads are cementing my reputation as the greatest singer of all time.”

Alongside the ad, the campaign will span out-of-home, digital, streaming and radio, podcast reads, influencer, and social media.

According to System1’s Test Your Ad platform, the ad has been a hit for PayPal so far. It scored 3.5 stars, surpassing category norms, and recorded 51 per cent happiness, well above the 29 per cent category average, proving that Ferrell’s lyrical love for PayPal is resonating with consumers.

“PayPal is doubling down on consistency, bringing back Will Ferrell with the same playful routine, reinforcing the message that PayPal lets you pay your own way,” said Vanessa Chin, senior vice president of marketing at System1.

“We’ve seen that consistent advertising drives greater brand effects, including profit gains and increased salience. It’s exciting to see PayPal lean into this approach, and we hope Will (and his Fleetwood Mac renditions) stick around to strengthen familiarity even further.”