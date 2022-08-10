whiteGREY Helps Brands Reach Sustainability Goals With whiteGREY Positive

Creative technology agency, whiteGREY has launched a new sustainability business practice – whiteGREY Positive – aimed at helping brands and NGOs achieve their sustainability goals and reduce environmental impact.

Through a range of solutions including brand strategy, creativity, behaviour change and technology, whiteGREY Positive (wG+) will help organisations respond to Australian consumer and corporate demand for sustainable progress.

Lee Simpson, CEO, whiteGREY said: “Responsible business in general, and sustainability more specifically, are central to the strategy of progressive businesses. What started as a passion in the agency 4 years ago has grown to a body of work in the space for the likes of WWF, Greenpeace, Volvo, Powershop, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and more. Formalising the experience and capabilities into a Practice is an exciting next step.”

wG+ will be led by whiteGREY’s national chief strategy officer Simon Wassef, supported by the wider whiteGREY creative, strategy and technology teams. Wassef said: “Pretty much every company in the ASX 200 lists responsible business as a core priority. We welcome that. But we also know it can be a hard road trying to achieve long-term goals whilst getting stuff done now. We’ve put all our knowledge and experience working in this space into wG+ so that any business, at any stage of its responsibility journey, can walk through the door and start a conversation.”

wG+ is already working with clients such as Volvo, HSBC and Scentre Group to continue driving responsible business agendas.

Wassef added: “We’ve recently worked with WWF Australia to support its ‘Regenerate Australia’ program, set to be the largest and most innovative wildlife and regeneration program in Australian history. It’s the perfect time to launch wG+ and continue similar purpose-driven work.”

Past sustainable campaigns include: award-winning work for Volvo, including its ‘Living Seawall’ campaign; partnering with the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to create ‘Hello in Elephant’, the human to elephant translator recognised for creativity at Cannes and effectiveness at the IPA Awards; Powershop’s ‘Power you can be Proud of’ including ‘Pond Party’ and ‘Free Power Mode’ and ‘Australian Nature needs your Australian Nature’ for WWF Australia.

wG+ practice is operational effective immediately.