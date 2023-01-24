White Key Marketing Launches “Stories Unlocked” Podcast

White Key Marketing has launched “Stories Unlocked,” a new podcast where where it aims to share inspiring stories of key personalities from business owners, athletes, artists, and many others, and how they overcame challenges.

The first episode of “Stories Unlocked” will feature business owner Santino Ruisi, who runs Crostoli King, an Australian manufacturer of premium Italian-style biscuits and hand made cakes. Santino will be interviewed by Selina Nguyen, head of operations at White Key Marketing.

Santino’s mother started Crostoli King with the goal of introducing Australians to traditional Italian delicacies. Despite facing a number of challenges, Santino persevered and grew Crostoli into a successful business, combining his passion for art and creativity into Crostoli King as he came up with new ideas.

In the podcast, Santino will share his journey and the lessons he learned along the way. Further diving into how he was living two parallel lives which, in turn, lead him to dedicate his life to Crostoli King.

“We are thrilled to have Santino as our first guest on ‘Stories Unlocked,'” said Nguyen.

“His story is a true testament to the power of hard work and perseverance. We believe it will be an inspiration to many listeners.”

“We believe that there is a wealth of wisdom and insight to be gained from listening to the stories of people we inspire to be,” said White Key Marketing director Ari George.

“We are excited to share these stories with our listeners and hope that they will be inspired to be the best version of themselves.”

Listeners can tune in to “Stories Unlocked” on Spotify to hear these inspiring stories every few weeks.