Whiskas’ “#CatsInBoxes”, Via EssenceMediacom, Deigned Best Australian Campaign By WARC

EssenceMediacom’s “#CatsInBoxes” work for Whisksas was the best-performing media campaign in Australia, according to WARC.

The campaign placed fifth in the overall WARC Media 100 rankings, narrowly beating out DDB and PHD Sydney’s “The Ad Break Championship” for Volkswagen.

“Break of Silence,” produced by OMD and PHD San José for Costa Rican sign language school InLesco, scooped the top prize. Havas Dubai’s “Beyond The Surface” liquid billboard for Adidas came second and “Versus” for Japanese cosmetics brand SK-II by EssenceMediacom Singapore and Grey Tokyo came third.

DDB Aotearoa Auckland’s “iTest” campaign for Samsung came 17th, with “David’s Unusables” by Special Auckland for the Motor Neurone Disease Association coming 23rd.

“Rest Towns” for AAMI by Ogilvy Melbourne and OMD Sydney came 47th. Initiative Sydney’s “A Fire Inside: Igniting Australia’s Help Reflex” for NRMA Insurance came 80th

“Real-Time Routes” for Virgin Australia by PHD Sydney came 80th.

UM Sydney had two campaigns for Coca-Cola, “Refreshing a decade of Share a Coke” and “Best Coke Ever?” came joint 89th.

Special and EssenceMediacom Sydney’s “Tibe For Love” campaign for Uber Eats came 96th.