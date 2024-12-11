Weekend Sunrise Welcomes David Woiwod

The Seven Network has announced David Woiwod as the new co-host of Australia’s favourite weekend breakfast show, Weekend Sunrise.

The seasoned broadcaster returned from the US this week, where he has been based for the past five years as 7NEWS US Bureau Chief. From Saturday, he takes on this new role alongside Monique Wright.

A familiar face to Weekend Sunrise viewers, Woiwod was Sunrise’s resident Melbourne reporter for four years prior to his stint in the 7NEWS Los Angeles bureau.

“Five years on the road as a foreign correspondent covering the world’s biggest events has prepared me for the major stories, early hours and bad coffee that 3am starts demand – I’m excited and ready,” said Woiwod.

“In all seriousness, this is a thrilling full circle moment for me. I’m beyond excited to return to the Sunrise family and to keep telling the stories that matter most to Australians.

“Mon is the most talented, generous, hilarious and wickedly smart person to work with and I look forward to riding her coattails until the bosses notice,” he said.

“Aussies lead busy lives, so to be invited into their homes on precious weekend mornings is a privilege not lost on me.”

Seven’s Director of Morning Television, Sarah Stinson, said: “We’re delighted to welcome David back to the Sunrise family and can’t wait to begin this exciting new chapter with him at the helm of Weekend Sunrise.

“David’s depth of experience, strong work ethic and authentic warmth make him the perfect choice for this role.

“He’s a passionate storyteller, he delivers news with integrity, and he has an outrageous sense of humour. Viewers are in for an entertaining ride!” she said. Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright added: “I’ve been a big fan of Woi for years, particularly his ability to move between reporting in a war zone, to covering American politics, natural disasters, interviewing the biggest celebrities on earth and everything in between.

“But all of that is insignificant to the awe I felt witnessing his moves on the dance floor at a Sunrise Christmas Party a few years ago. I even think he crowd-surfed at one point. Massive respect. I can’t wait to spend weekends with such a legend.”

Hailing from Melbourne, Woiwod is no stranger to the intensity of live reporting having spent two decades covering the biggest stories in Australia and around the world.

Woiwod most recently spent two months in Israel during the war and notably faced rocket fire from Hamas while reporting live on air from the Gaza border. As US Bureau Chief, he led 7NEWS’ US Presidential election coverage including the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the history-making Republican National Convention, and Joe Biden’s sensational campaign withdrawal.

Woiwod has also been at the scene of America’s biggest tragedies – including school shootings in Texas and Tennessee, as well as deadly US race riots and the devastation caused by hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

He gained exclusive access to Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay for the Bali Bomber’s court appearance last year and was also the only Australian journalist on the scene in Canada’s Newfoundland province during the Titan Submersible tragedy.

Woiwod reported live from Windsor Castle’s Long Walk during Queen Elizabeth II’s final funeral procession and covered the 2022 Winter Olympics in China under strict COVID isolation. He also led Sunrise’s coverage of New Zealand’s White Island volcanic explosion tragedy in 2019.

From Australia’s devastating Black Summer bushfires to Hollywood’s biggest red carpets, Woiwod’s varied work reflects a deep commitment to storytelling often under the most challenging circumstances.

With a Master’s Degree in International Relations, Woiwod became a trusted face for 7NEWS Melbourne and later served as Sunrise’s Melbourne reporter. He has also previously worked for The Associated Press and Sky News UK in London.