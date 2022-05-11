Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry

Wearable technology brand, WHOOP has unveiled its first campaign in Australia, with Spark Foundry securing partnerships with high-profile Australian athletes and fitness personalities, and launching tactical audio integrations.

In leading the media strategy, planning and buying, Spark Foundry worked with WHOOP on a campaign designed to infiltrate and excite fitness and sporting communities; while driving awareness of the brand by demonstrating its products in action.

Best known for its principal product, an advanced fitness wearable – WHOOP’s first Australian campaign is focused on reaching a health-conscious, performance-driven audience.

Activity includes tactical integrations with leading fitness podcasts, working with ARN, Spotify, Acast and directly with podcast producers. The aim is to engage Australian health and fitness influencers as they introduce and showcase the benefits of WHOOP products on their podcasts, and via YouTube and social media. Other activity includes TV, BVOD, and OLV – including activity to align with the Tour de France cycling race in July.

Brianna Davis, ANZ marketing lead at WHOOP, said: “We are excited to be working with Spark to continue to build out our membership base in Australia. Spark’s detailed understanding of the local market has helped us build a campaign that will connect with Aussies who are focused on better understanding and improving their health and fitness. By showcasing WHOOP in action, we are aiming to demonstrate the detail and personalisation of the data WHOOP provides, especially when compared to other fitness wearables in the market.”

Spark Foundry client partner, Manmeet Dhillon, said: “WHOOP is the most advanced fitness wearable on the market, and we look forward to helping accelerate WHOOP memberships, and ultimately build a loyal consumer base for the brand in the region. Through a targeted media approach, our aim is to infiltrate culture – inspiring and emotionally engaging Australian users; demonstrating the way WHOOP can deliver actionable insights to help people optimise their performance.”

The campaign TV and BVOD components, created in-house will run throughout May; while the partnerships will continue until July.

Spark Foundry was awarded WHOOP’s media account in December last year.