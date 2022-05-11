Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry

Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Wearable technology brand, WHOOP has unveiled its first campaign in Australia, with Spark Foundry securing partnerships with high-profile Australian athletes and fitness personalities, and launching tactical audio integrations.

In leading the media strategy, planning and buying, Spark Foundry worked with WHOOP on a campaign designed to infiltrate and excite fitness and sporting communities; while driving awareness of the brand by demonstrating its products in action.

Best known for its principal product, an advanced fitness wearable – WHOOP’s first Australian campaign is focused on reaching a health-conscious, performance-driven audience.

Activity includes tactical integrations with leading fitness podcasts, working with ARN, Spotify, Acast and directly with podcast producers. The aim is to engage Australian health and fitness influencers as they introduce and showcase the benefits of WHOOP products on their podcasts, and via YouTube and social media. Other activity includes TV, BVOD, and OLV – including activity to align with the Tour de France cycling race in July.

Brianna Davis, ANZ marketing lead at WHOOP, said: “We are excited to be working with Spark to continue to build out our membership base in Australia. Spark’s detailed understanding of the local market has helped us build a campaign that will connect with Aussies who are focused on better understanding and improving their health and fitness. By showcasing WHOOP in action, we are aiming to demonstrate the detail and personalisation of the data WHOOP provides, especially when compared to other fitness wearables in the market.”

Spark Foundry client partner, Manmeet Dhillon, said: “WHOOP is the most advanced fitness wearable on the market, and we look forward to helping accelerate WHOOP memberships, and ultimately build a loyal consumer base for the brand in the region. Through a targeted media approach, our aim is to infiltrate culture – inspiring and emotionally engaging Australian users; demonstrating the way WHOOP can deliver actionable insights to help people optimise their performance.”

The campaign TV and BVOD components, created in-house will run throughout May; while the partnerships will continue until July.

Spark Foundry was awarded WHOOP’s media account in December last year.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Spark Foundry Whoop

Latest News

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
  • Opinion

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other

Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign

French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]