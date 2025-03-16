We Couldn’t Do It Without You: Thanks To Our Expert Women Leading Tech Judging Panel

The entries for B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, have once again blown our judging panel away with their diversity, quality and originality.
We’ll be revealing the winners next week at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency but, until then, we’d like to say a big thank you to our exceptional judging panel.
With 27 categories available, our 85 judges have had one helluva job picking through all of the entrants to separate the great from the good and the exceptional from the impressive.
A big thank you to all of them below:
- Adam Furness, impact.com
- Alanna Woodrow, Salesforce
- Amy Bradshaw, TikTok
- Anais Read, Assisterhood
- Andi Mastrosavas, Pladia
- Andrew Mitchell, Infomedia
- Anna Bohler, Big Red Group
- Ash Humby, Atlassian
- Ben Gunn, Fabulate
- Ben Hillman, Amazon
- Brooke Byrne, IBM Australia
- Cath Brands, Flintfox: Intelligent Pricing & Rebates
- Chanan Fogel, Taboola
- Charlotte Harrison, Principle Media Group
- Christine van Hoffen, Tracksuit
- Cia Kouparitsas, WithYouWithMe
- Dan Kidner, Quantium
- Dan Richardson, Yahoo Advertising
- Dean Chadwick, MYOB
- Devesh Maheshwari, Lendi
- Dr Margaret Matanda, USYD
- Elisa Choy, Maven Data
- Elyssa Guren, Einsteinz
- Emma Jensen, Optus
- Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia
- Georgia Woodburne, Cake.Shop
- Inbal Costis, Outbrain
- Iris Chan, MyPass Global
- Jaclyn Hadida, Captify
- Jacqueline Huvanandana, Woolworths Group
- Jade Meara, F5
- James Bayes, The Trade Desk
- Jaqi Haworth, Orro Group
- Jessica Phelps, Uber Ads
- Jodette Cleary, Hi Pages
- Jonas Jaanimagi, IAB Australia
- Jonelle Lawrence, Clear Hayes
- Jordan Taylor-Bartels, Prophet
- Julia Vargiu, New Business Methodology
- Jyo Shukla, Raptiv
- Kate Gamble, Resolution Digital
- Kate Carruthers, UNSW
- Kathleen Gunther, Gunther Consilting
- Kirsten Ellis, Monash University
- Kirsten Tindel-Davidson, SEEK
- Kyle Hugall, Accenture Song
- Laura Cibilich, RUN Aotearoa
- Leandro Pinter, Rezdy
- Lisa Overall, Slingshot
- Liz Harper, Springboards
- Luke Hills, Cake Shop
- Marciel Inigo, Domain
- Mari Kauppinen, The Marketing Practice
- Matt Steffenson, Vistar Media
- Matthew Bushby, Hivestack by Perion
- Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest
- Natalie Moskovska, Rokt
- Neringa Hojrup, Teradata
- Nick Seckold, Microsoft Advertising
- Nicole Prior, Microsoft
- Nik Weber, ESPN
- Olga Fisher, SAP
- Paul Russell, Gumtree Australia
- Peter Barry, PubMatic
- Pia Rueda, Lenovo
- Rachida Murray, Spark Foundry
- Renee Hyde, Howatson+Company
- Rikki Burns, Marketforce
- Roger Dunn, Ebiquity
- Rushenka Perera, SAP
- Ryan Day, Reddit
- Sam Cooke, Samsung
- Shani Kugenthiran, Paramount ANZ
- Shannan Pearson, LinkedIn
- Simone Clow, Zebrar
- Sue Ralston, Eeinsteinz
- Sushma Waller, Wavemaker
- Valentina Lizzi, InMobi
- Varun John, Foxcatcher
- Victoria Berthinussen, Google
- Will Easton, Meta
- Willie Pang, Amazon
- Yael Milbank, Magnite