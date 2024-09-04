We Couldn’t Do It Without Them! Let’s Hear It For Adland’s Best Of The Best Project Managers!

Project management might not be the most glamorous role in adland, but without it, those big, attention-grabbing campaigns and events would never see the light of day.

So, how do you turn ideas into reality? Consulting one of the industry’s top Project Managers is a great place to begin. Many of the professionals on this list wear multiple hats and juggle various responsibilities within their companies — not all of them will have project manager-style job titles. But at the core of their roles is a simple mission: making things happen. As ever, the B&T editorial team has consulted industry leaders, receiving nominations and recommendations before whittling it down to the top 10.

10. Cassie Tomlinson, growth partner, Half Dome

Cassie Tomlinson brings a wealth of experience to Half Dome. Before joining the agency, she spent four years at oOh!media, where she excelled in product strategy and media sales, earning the National Salesperson of the Year award in 2019. Her expertise in customer-facing roles at the executive level and her strong track record in achieving business targets have been critical to her success.

Tomlinson’s leadership style is rooted in leading by example, empowering her team to excel through hard work and celebrating successes. Her curiosity and open-ended approach to conversations enable her to deeply understand clients’ business challenges and craft strategies that best meet their needs.

Tomlinson has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, including a rapid rise within Half Dome, where she was promoted from client solutions director to group business director. Her leadership was recognised with the ‘Blow Things Up’ Values Champ award in 2022, which acknowledged her ability to challenge the status quo and guide her team through innovative initiatives. Tomlinson has overseen substantial growth within Half Dome, successfully managing a team of 10 across eight clients and establishing a culture of trust and collaboration.

Tomlinson has also played a pivotal role in award-winning campaigns, including leading the digital media planning for the PointsBet Brand Campaign, which won the Google Premier Partners Brand Awareness Award in 2021. Her work on this campaign resulted in significant increases in brand awareness, consideration and app sign-ups. Additionally, she successfully managed Google Australia’s contextual OOH campaign in 2019, demonstrating her ability to lead complex projects and achieve outstanding results.

9. Rebecca Perrier, senior producer, The Misfits Media Company

Rebecca Perrier is an absolute superstar and powerhouse within the Misfits Media Company, the owner of this masthead.

However, Perrier is an experienced and adaptable events and project manager with more than ten years of experience spanning her native France, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. As a senior producer at The Misfits Media Company, she has honed her expertise in managing the logistics and production of diverse events, consistently delivering unique experiences tailored to her clients’ needs. Perrier’s adaptability, proactive approach, and strong organisational skills have been critical to her success working with a wide range of people and suppliers.

In addition to her events management experience, Perrier has managed social media campaigns and corporate communication projects, further expanding her skill set. Perrier’s passion for her work and love of challenges drive her to excel in every project she undertakes.

8. Ally Thompson, creative growth agent, Slingshot

Ally Thompson is recognised for her exceptional ability to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency. As Slingshot’s creative growth agent, she has been instrumental in transforming the agency’s infrastructure and expanding its capabilities. Thompson led the agency’s successful transition to cloud-based storage, improving data security and accessibility, and spearheaded the development of an intranet that has significantly streamlined internal communication and collaboration.

Her innovative approach, guided by Unconventional Intelligence — a creative and analytics measurement tool — resulted in the creation of an interactive process that has redefined cross-department and client engagement, making workflows more efficient and client-centric. Thompson also played a crucial role in establishing the agency’s workflow management platform, optimising project timelines and resource allocation.

In addition to operational advancements, Thompson has driven Slingshot’s growth by developing innovative products that deliver measurable results for clients. She was a key contributor to the development of ‘creatalytics’, a groundbreaking tool that combines creative and analytics to maximise clients’ return on creative investment. She is also part of the team building an interactive media plan, ensuring the agency stays ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Thompson’s contributions have been crucial to Slingshot’s success, solidifying her reputation as one of the best in the field.

7. Jeroen Jedeloo, regional operations director, Ogilvy Network ANZ

Jeroen Jedeloo is the regional operations director at Ogilvy Network ANZ, bringing more than 20 years of experience in operational leadership, change management and senior-level project and program management within the creative industry. His career spans three continents, where he has worked with top creative agencies and delivered award-winning work for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Philips, Gucci, KLM, McDonald’s and Volkswagen.

Jedeloo is known as an agent of change, combining big-picture thinking with rigorous execution. As a pragmatic leader, he excels in making diverse teams and organisations thrive, consistently achieving shared objectives. His expertise includes business consultancy, process improvement, financial management and implementing new technologies. Jedeloo is also a go-to person for turning strategic objectives into actionable roadmaps with measurable goals.

With a deep understanding of customer behaviour and the dynamics of the digital world, Jedeloo is a systematic thinker who finds opportunities in complex ecosystems. He has extensive experience in operational management, having overseen agencies with over 250 specialists and directly managed teams of digital producers. His senior-level project management experience includes delivering integrated global campaigns, developing mobile apps, CRM systems, large brand websites and even working on Hollywood feature films and a Chinese dating TV show. Jedeloo’s ability to navigate high-pressure environments and manage complex stakeholder dynamics makes him a key asset in any organisation.

6. Stuart Capel, national head of operations, Spark Foundry

Stuart Capel is a seasoned media professional with 18 years of industry experience, currently serving as the national head of operations at Spark Foundry. His extensive background includes leading high-performing media teams, managing senior clients, and holding leadership roles across various agency structures, from large-scale full-service media agencies to specialist roles within creative agencies. Capel has worked in two major international markets, London and Sydney, and has managed clients across diverse categories, including Entertainment, Sport, Beverage, Automotive, FMCG, Retail, Finance and Technology.

Passionate about partnering with clients to navigate the rapidly evolving communications landscape, Capel is committed to driving growth and success through authentic, outcomes-oriented leadership. He is a knowledgeable media generalist with a broad scope of experience across channels, a dedicated problem solver and a leader who excels in nurturing and bringing out the best in both client and internal teams.

Since taking on the role at Spark Foundry, Capel has focused on streamlining the agency’s processes and leveraging technology to address challenges posed by legacy systems. His impact is evident in the innovative and unique work the agency has produced for its clients, demonstrating his significant influence on the business. Capel’s prior experience includes roles at Carat in both London and Sydney, as well as positions at Initiative, Leo Burnett and Zenith.

5. Eliza Ocana, event manager, AANA

Eliza Ocana is an accomplished event manager at AANA with more than 15 years of experience in the events industry. Known for her exceptional time management skills, she excels in handling multiple events simultaneously.

Ocana’s expertise encompasses problem-solving, budget management, leadership, team building, and client relationship management, all crucial for executing successful events. Previously, as general manager at Constant, she demonstrated her ability to grow a successful company through business planning, staff management, event coordination, marketing strategies, lead generation and financial oversight. Her comprehensive skill set also includes recruitment, operational development and contract management.

4. Suzanne Corliss, program & change management director, GroupM

Suzanne Corliss is the program and change management director at GroupM, where she leads the global Synergy transformation program and manages various local projects. Her responsibilities include overseeing reorganisation design, cultural and structural change, process and systems modifications, and technology implementation and adoption. Corliss also provides change leadership and advisory services across GroupM and its agencies, including EssenceMediacom, Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Recognised for her exceptional capability in managing complex organisational change, Corliss has garnered praise for her role in transformational projects and her support for female leaders within the company. Michael Lifson, a client, commended her for her effective facilitation of team workshops, highlighting her ability to design and execute successful sessions, gather and integrate feedback and provide valuable insights. Corliss’s expertise and dedication to change management make her a standout figure in her field.

3. Jennifer Thomas, director of marketing and memberships, IAB

Jennifer Thomas is the director of marketing and memberships at IAB Australia, where she leverages over a decade of experience in sponsorships and strategic sales within the TV and digital media sectors — and is key to ensuring the body’s never-ending series of events go off without a hitch, as well as its innumerable working groups and councils run smoothly. Her career spans various prominent media owners in the Australian market, including ninemsn, Fairfax Media, and Yahoo7. This diverse background has provided Thomas with a robust foundation in both commercial and marketing strategies.

Her extensive experience in the media industry is complemented by a deep passion for the digital advertising sector and the community it encompasses. This enthusiasm not only drives her current role at the IAB but also positions her as a pivotal figure in advancing the organisation’s mission. Thomas’ blend of experience and dedication ensures she is well-equipped to contribute to and shape the future of digital advertising in Australia.

2. Mary Anne Truong, national operations director, CHEP

Mary Anne Truong is the national operations director at CHEP, driven by a passion for storytelling and connecting people to brands, corporations, and consumer needs. With a decade of experience in digital production and client services, she has worked with notable brands such as Nintendo, Public Transport Victoria, Air New Zealand, Telstra, Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism and Travel Insurance Direct.

Truong’s approach is characterised by her goal-focused and energetic demeanour. She values collaboration and is dedicated to building and maintaining strong relationships, ensuring that projects are delivered to the highest standard. Her extensive experience spans the corporate, e-commerce, government, not-for-profit and tourism sectors, where her communication skills and analytical abilities have played a crucial role in shaping and driving business growth.

1. Bec Coulson, head of operations, IMAA

Bec Coulson is the head of operations at the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), bringing more than 20 years of experience in multimedia sales, team management and project leadership. With a robust background in coaching, partnership development, and crafting marketing solutions, Coulson has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and creating premium offerings by identifying cross-platform opportunities.

At the IMAA, Coulson oversees various responsibilities, including managing internal and external communications, developing and executing communication strategies, and creating marketing collateral across various channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. She is also involved in project management, overseeing the IMAA Academy, and organising member and media partner events. Supporting the CEO and managing operational processes are key aspects of her role. Most recently, Coulson was recognised by B&T with the Project Manager award at B&T’s Women In Media awards, Presented by Are Media.

Coulson is renowned for her project management leadership and dedication to empowering future female media leaders. She played a pivotal role in creating the IMAA Academy — a huge investment in media industry training. She developed the Female Leaders of Tomorrow program to nurture emerging talent. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks for educational content and event planning, making her an invaluable asset to the IMAA and the broader media industry.

And that’s why Bec Coulson is our Best of The Best Project Manager!