We Are Social To Turn Up The Heat On KFC’s Social Game

Aimee Edwards
Socially-led creative agency We Are Social Australia has been appointed as the new social agency of record for KFC Australia, following a competitive pitch.

As KFC continues to evolve its role in culture and deepen its connection with younger, social-first audiences, We Are Social joins the brand’s agency roster to strengthen its social presence and cultural impact.

Following the launch of KFC’s new brand platform, FLG, We Are Social will lead social strategy and execution, delivering content that builds cultural relevance while driving retail.

The remit encompasses always-on content, socially led campaigns, influencer partnerships, and real-time activation. Work will be developed in close collaboration with Ogilvy and media partner Essence MediaCom, as part of the KFC agency village.

“Some briefs just hit different. KFC has real cultural clout, and we don’t take that lightly. We’re here to build on that equity with ideas that earn attention and spark the kind of conversations Australians actually want to be part of,” said Suzie Shaw, APAC CEO at We Are Social.

Sally Spriggs, group marketing director of KFC Australia, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with the team at We Are Social as we continue to build a strong connection between our iconic brand and young Australians.”

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

