We Are Different Launches New Social, Influencer & Content Division

We Are Different, has launched a new social, influencer and content division – born to address growing industry frustration around brand social engagement, agency integration and ROI.

Different Social combines award-winning creative expertise with a fresh take on social and influencer content – a model that delivers more meaningful brand engagement, ultimately driving increased salience, buzz and connection online.

“The average Aussie spends almost two hours on social media every day, yet the majority of brand ads get skipped in less than two seconds. Agencies try to sell superficial metrics like a two-second view as success, but smart marketers know better and expect more,” said founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry.

“Our model looks beyond vanity metrics, combining the creative firepower of Different with a more robust measurement framework focused on social connection and brand engagement. With earned creativity at its heart, branded social content is more watchable, likeable and shareable – increasing brand health metrics and paid media effectiveness.”

Different Social launches with a foundation of industry-leading work, client portfolio and team.

Last year, the agency received award recognition for Best Use of Owned Media at the Mumbrella CommsCon Awards, Best Use of Content at the PR Week Asia Awards, and Best Influencer Campaign and Best Social Campaign at the CPRA Awards. Current clients with social remit include Fujifilm Australia, Edgewell Personal Care and Impossible Foods.

“The uptake from existing client partners has been energising. There’s a real appetite for change in the market – clients have been impressed by the team’s ability to deliver social differently,” Terry added.