Wavemaker Takes Out The 2025 Tour de SBS Agency Challenge

Last night Wavemaker took out the fiercely contested Tour de SBS Agency Challenge beating out 19 other teams to claim the 1st place trophy for the event held at Hoops Capital East, Moore Park – the official training space for the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames.

The GroupM agency took out the coveted win through their ability to excel at all three challenge stations centred around key SBS content and events.

Among the challenges were: the Tour de France challenge where participants had to cycle a stationary bike through a VR route based on the real event, an Alone Australia challenge with a wind simulated arena where agencies completed survival themed tasks, and a FIFA World Cup challenge where contestants had to zig zag a giant inflatable soccer ball through a course finished by a theatrical kick at the goal posts.

This is the 11th time that SBS has run the Tour de SBS Agency Challenge with around 150 participants from across Sydney’s leading media agencies.

The top-placed teams for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place were Wavemaker, Innocean and Hearts & Science. Pearman Media took out the best-dressed for their creative T-shirt costumes.

SBS’s broadcast of the Tour de France kicks off this Saturday July 5, LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.