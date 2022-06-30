Visit Victoria And Endemol Shine Australia Announce New Partnership

Visit Victoria has partnered with Endemol Shine Australia to showcase Victoria through an exciting new lens: that of real-life thriller television series, Hunted Australia.

The Network 10 series, filmed entirely in Victoria, will see 18 ordinary Australians go on the run from a team of expert Hunters working to track their every move.

After being released in the vibrant Melbourne CBD, the Fugitives must go to great lengths to evade capture and make it to the final top secret extraction point. The series follows the Fugitives for 21 days as they crisscross Victoria’s diverse regions, trying to outsmart the Hunters to take home a share of the $100,000 prize money.

This partnership with Endemol Shine Australia aims to reintroduce Australians to Victoria’s many incredible tourism destinations and encourage them to return.

While not a typical tourism format, the series is poised to be a prime time hit, beginning on Network 10 on Sunday, July 17.

Visit Victoria’s chief marketing officer, Shae Keenan, said: “We’re all about doing things differently at Visit Victoria so as soon as we heard the premise of this new series, we wanted to put our stamp on it.”

“Hunted feels right at home in Victoria, nestled amongst a packed calendar of world-class events. Whether it’s the AFL Grand Final, Melbourne Cup or Australian Open – we’re all about action thrillers that bring people to the edge of their seats, and we’re tipping this series will do just that.”

“One of the best things about visiting Victoria is our compact diversity which enables the Fugitives to quickly reach the regions from Melbourne – experiencing a vast range of landscapes despite only travelling short distances.”

Marty Benson, Endemol Shine Australia content director, Melbourne added: “Shooting Hunted across Melbourne and regional Victoria was a perfect match. The series sees fugitives traverse the state’s varied landscape trying to evade capture, and destinations quickly become strategic choices.”

“Whether going bush, escaping to the coast or hiding in plain sight in the bustling CBD, the chance to explore Victoria’s unique offerings provided significant appeal in making Hunted here. We are so excited to unveil the series, featuring the state throughout.”

Hunted, will air from Sunday, 17 July at 7:30pm on Network 10 and 10 Play.