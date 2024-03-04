Vinnies Lure Gen Z, Millennial Shoppers With Chanel & Louis Vuitton Bait

The charity has launched its latest iteration of Got it at Vinnies, encouraging the next generation of shoppers to buy and donate at its shops.

Vinnies NSW has dropped the next instalment of its Got it at Vinnies retail campaign.

Kicking off today and running until the end of March, the third iteration of the campaign has been designed to increase awareness for both buying and donating at Vinnies shops.

The charity wants to encourage the next generation of shoppers to buy and donate products at Vinnies 200-plus stores across NSW.

As an added sweetener, customers who shop or donate their second hand clothes to Vinnies will go into the draw for a Chanel bag or a Louis Vuitton travel bag.

This iteration of Got it At Vinnies features outdoor ads shot by photographer and director Pierre Toussaint, showcasing Vinnies’ diverse catalogue of clothing and goods that “encourages people to develop their own unique style”. It will run across JCDecaux’s out-of-home network, targeted to locations within a 5km radius of a Vinnies shop. Online promotion will include paid media across Meta and TikTok.

“Got it at Vinnies is aimed at the next generation of Vinnies shoppers. They are regular thrifters who are always looking for more sustainable and economical clothing options,” Vinnies NSW Director Retail and Logistics Virginia Boyd said.

“This time around, Got it at Vinnies is also encouraging the younger demographic of shoppers to join the circular economy, by not only purchasing but also donating their pre-loved items to Vinnies.”