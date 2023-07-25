Victoria University Adds Noisy Beast & Atomic 212 To Its Agency Roster

Victoria University (VU) has announced its new agency partners for creative and media services. Following a competitive pitch, full-service creative agency Noisy Beast and independent media agency Atomic 212 have been appointed to lead the university’s account.

One of only six dual-sector education institutions in Australia and known for its unique education offering, the VU Block Modelâ, Victoria University previously worked with Hardhat and Resolution Digital.

The two new agency partners will work closely with VU’s marketing portfolio to support Start well, finish brilliantly, the institution’s five-year strategy, which aims for VU to become a global leader in dual sector learning and research by 2028.

Speaking of the decision, Victoria University CMO David Llewellyn said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Noisy Beast and Atomic 212 to VU. The capability and experience they bring will be key to our ambitious brand and transformation program.”

“Students sit at the heart of everything we do at VU, and we’re particularly excited about the value both agencies will bring to our student experience.

Managing director and partner at Noisy Beast, David Brown said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with VU. To take on some of the best creative agencies in Melbourne through a very thorough process is incredibly rewarding and just like VU, we have set up our agency model to challenge a category and build an offering that is right for the times. This win is testament that we are on the right path to giving brands a bigger voice and shows the great alignment we have with VU and the big ambitions they have for their students. Additionally, to be working with Rory and the guys at Atomic is a great win for the independents all round and we can’t wait to get started.”

Claire Fenner, CEO of Atomic 212 said: “The opportunity to work with David and the entire Victoria University team is one we’re very excited about. Throughout the process they presented a clear, passionate and student-centric mission for VU, one which immediately inspired and motivated us to put forward some great work. I’d like to thank our brilliant A212° team for the great thinking so far, a terrific representation of how our Smarter Faster Accountable agency offering leverages data and performance to deliver innovative client solutions.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.