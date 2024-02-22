Vevo Partners With PubMatic To Expand Programmatic Buying Across Its Global CTV Network

PubMatic has announced its partnership with Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. The collaboration will allow for an accelerated phase of programmatic CTV growth for Vevo, allowing advertisers to drive scaled reach across its premium library.

Vevo’s global network spans more than 800,000 videos, boasting a total monthly average of 25 billion views. Partnering with PubMatic will offer unprecedented access to Vevo’s expansive high-quality CTV inventory for media buyers globally. Harnessing PubMatic’s huge demand, advanced programmatic trading capabilities, and strategic supply path optimisation (SPO) relationships, Vevo will unlock rich opportunities to deliver targeted ads for a wide range of audiences in engaged, immersive, and brand safe environments, while benefiting from significant ad yield gains.

The integration closely aligns with Vevo’s goal of achieving ubiquity through ever-broader video distribution and persistent development of its monetisation approach. With its content accessible on the Vevo TV app, over 20 unique Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels, and social platforms such as YouTube, Vevo is increasing its participation in different types of sales environments, building on previous direct dealing success, by making inventory programmatically accessible to varied demand partners via PubMatic’s platform.

The new partnership gives media buyers access to Vevo’s premium inventory, coupled with access to PubMatic’s cutting-edge addressability and transparency solutions, known for enhancing return-on-investment (ROI).

“This collaboration marks a major milestone on multiple fronts. The partnership will enable greater growth and innovation by fulfilling the requirement for an efficient, transparent, and premium-grade supply of inventory. As well as allowing us to connect programmatic buyers with high-value music video inventory, it reinforces PubMatic’s standing as a leading force in the CTV space — cementing our position as a go-to platform for existing and new CTV players. We look forward to playing a key role in powering trading that optimises ad revenue for both buyers and sellers,” said PubMatic’s Nicole Scaglione, global VP for CTV/OTT and video.

“This partnership will allow Vevo to considerably elevate the advertising opportunities we can provide at a global level and drive our programmatic business forward. Leveraging PubMatic’s extensive preferred demand relationships will considerably augment our monetisation approach, especially across our TV app and FAST channels on over 35 CTV platforms worldwide,” said Vevo’s EVP of revenue, distribution & data operations, Natalie Gabathuler-Scully.