Universal Reveals Death-Defying Marketing Stunt For The Fall Guy

Universal Pictures launched a new marketing campaign for The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt that saw its stunt team ascend a giant OOH billboard in Sydney.

The stunt team, who featured in the actual film performed a mock fight scene atop the billboard, dangling over the edge of its gantry — its certainly not for the faint-hearted.

“To mark the start of the global press tour with director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormack, we took over the Glebe Island Silos, the largest billboard in the Southern Hemisphere. Reuniting the filmmakers with their Aussie Stunt team on top of the billboard we pushed the boundaries of what advertising can achieve and staged a dynamic action sequence. Matt Shirvington, host of Channel 7’s Sunrise, even braved the heights to conduct the first interview on the billboard, 34 metres above the city. And yes, I was there with my hard hat on :)” said CMO Power List inductee and Universal’s director of marketing Suzanne Stretton-Brown.