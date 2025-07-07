Carat Re-enrols as UNE’s Media Continuing 15-Year Relationship

Carat NSW has been re-appointed as the media agency of record for regionally based, globally-networked University of New England (UNE).

Carat and UNE have partnered for over 15 years with Carat first appointed in 2009, and will continue to provide media strategy, planning and buying services for the university. Throughout the partnership, Carat has helped UNE navigate the ever-changing landscape and transform the business to be future fit in a digital-first world.

Over the past 15 years, Carat has helped pioneer UNE comms and media strategies to reflect both ever-evolving media consumption habits while also tackling the perception shift around higher education in Australia.

In a media world where client change is ever present, providing long term value and being able to fully understand how UNE operates gives Carat an advantage in driving growth for the portfolio in both on campus and online student intake.

“At UNE, we’re clear about the role marketing plays in shaping the future of our university. Our longstanding partnership with Carat reflects this, because when a partner understands the complexity of our market, the pace of change, and the expectations of modern learners, we can move quickly to adapt,” said Michaela Lobb, University of New England director of marketing.

“Carat brings that intelligence and agility to help us deliver growth and create impact where it matters most. That is, growing our student base and strengthening our market position in an increasingly competitive sector.”

“Carat is incredibly proud of the tenure of our relationship with UNE. In an era where on average contract renewals occur every 2-3 years are commonplace, it demonstrates how we as an agency truly commit to our clients,” said Harry Jayaweera, Carat NSW managing director.

“Like Carat, UNE pioneers’ new ways of working to allow students from all over to access innovative online education. In the current climate of attention fragmentation, pioneering thinking has never been more important. It’s needed to help our valued clients, like UNE, stand out with the people that matter to them.

“I want to acknowledge the Carat NSW team for their continued dedication and support of UNE.

“We’re excited to keep evolving this partnership, one that has already stood the test of time and continues to grow in impact and ambition”