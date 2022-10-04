UM Recruits SEEK’s Media Away From Starcom

Employment marketplace, SEEK, has appointed a new media agency following a closed competitive pitch. The new agency, UM Australia, will now be responsible for delivering paid media solutions for both markets. Starcom had held the account since 2014.

The pitch process was managed by independent marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity Australia on SEEK’s behalf.

Maryanne Tsiatsias, marketing director of SEEK ANZ, said: “We would like to thank Starcom for their years of partnership and dedication to the SEEK business.

As we head into a new chapter for our organisation, we are thrilled to partner with UM and bring them into the fold of our team and other agency partners, TBWA and Adhesive.

We were impressed with the passion UM displayed for our business throughout the process. We’re excited by their collaborative spirit and creative thinking, which will support us in further embedding our brand in the hearts and minds of job seekers and employers. The marketing team and I are looking forward to seeing the unique and bold media ideas they will bring.”

Anathea Ruys, CEO of UM Australia added: “The team was very energised by both the category and what SEEK stood for, right from the beginning of the process. Then as we got to know the individuals that made up the marketing team we became even more excited about what a partnership between us could look like. We are looking forward to delivering powerful dividends to the SEEK business.”